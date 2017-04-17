SinglePoint Draws Attention as Near-term Catalysts Approach -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article that discusses the advances SinglePoint Inc. ( OTC PINK : SING) has made in growing its business over the past several months, the resulting increase in media attention, and some upcoming catalysts for the company.

SinglePoint recently announced the soft launch of its newly designed website, which provides investors with easier access to e-mail alerts, tear sheets, and other information. The company has also seen a dramatic increase in media exposure over the past several weeks. For example, CEO Greg Lambrecht was quoted in a recent Forbes article discussing President Trump's impact on the cannabis industry.

"The current administration has made it very clear they would like to empower the states and Trump has even stated his belief in how medical marijuana can help people. We believe the administration will stick to their word on empowering the states. In Phoenix we have many medical shops, none of which have relayed to us that they are being impacted yet by the administration. The biggest impact the current administration can have in favor of cannabis in the near term would be to give guidelines on how this business can be banked." - Greg Lambrecht via Forbes

SinglePoint CEO Greg Lambrecht has made several appearances on Donald Baillargeon's MoneyTV program, where he has discussed the company's recent developments and upcoming plans for the coming months. In the most recent episode, Mr. Lambrecht indicated that the company expects to announce a new joint venture and acquisition over the coming weeks.

The company could also begin reporting more significant revenue following its acquisition of a stake in Convectium, which is a revenue-generating company that expects to reach $3.5 million in sales during FY2017 -- an increase of 150% over its FY2016 revenue. These strong growth rates could also pave the way for further revenue growth in FY2018 and beyond as cannabis brands embrace its innovative oil filling machines.

