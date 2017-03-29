SinglePoint's Enterprise Strategy Diversifies the Company's Presence in the Cannabis Industry -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article that will take a look at SinglePoint Inc.'s ( OTC PINK : SING) focus on cannabis enterprises rather than cultivation and consumers, and the company's diverse portfolio at a critical time for the industry.

The cannabis industry is projected to reach $50 billion in size over the next decade, which has created a tremendous opportunity. Cultivators and retail dispensaries may provide the most direct exposure, but SinglePoint is investing in equipment providers and consumer product makers as a way to diversify their exposure, particularly with the threat of federal-level intervention from the Trump Administration.

Focusing on Enterprises

SinglePoint has developed a series of technologies serving cannabis businesses, as well as a select line-up of consumer devices.

The company's flagship product is a best-in-class mobile commerce and communications platform that enables dispensaries to accept electronic payments and market to consumers through SMS messages. By building a network of dispensaries leveraging its SMS marketing technology, the company is positioning itself to take advantage of a vast opportunity in the payments space when federal guidelines surrounding cannabis banking are finalized.

In March, the company closed the first round of funding to acquire a portion of Jacksam Corp., dba Convectium, the developer of a unique oil filling system poised to revolutionize the cannabis industry. Convectium's 710Shark technology is sold to cannabis cultivators and extractors to help them fill up to 100 cartridges of cannabinoid oils in just 30 seconds. These child-proof cartridges are then immediately ready for retail distribution at dispensaries and other locations.

Convectium projects full-year 2017 revenue of $3.5 million, an increase of 150% compared to revenue of $1.4 million in 2016. The company is well on its way to achieving these goals with first quarter 2017 sales that have already significantly surpassed sales from the comparable quarter a year ago as product demand and brand visibility is on the rise.

Convectium also owns a number of consumer brands that it licenses, including BlackoutX, Hi-Lifer, and HazeSticks. These are consumer-level devices for consuming cannabis extracts, but the company does not sell actual cannabis or cannabis extracts. This means that the company gains access to both enterprise and consumer products without the regulatory risks associated with cultivating or selling marijuana outright.

Importance of Diversification

On one hand, the cannabis industry is rapidly growing and expected to reach $50 billion in size over the next decade, according to Cowen & Co. Public support for cannabis legalization has also been on the rise, according to Quinnipiac, with 93% of Americans supporting medical marijuana and 71% opposing a federal crackdown on legal marijuana. The legalization of recreational use in states like California and Nevada could also prove a tipping point.

On the other hand, President Trump hasn't exactly been fully supportive of the industry with the appointment of Jeff Sessions as Attorney General, and the risk of a federal crackdown on legal cannabis remains a large risk factor. The industry could also face eight years of federal-level issues even if a full-scale crackdown doesn't occur, which could include a lack of banking access, difficulties with FDA approvals, and other federally-driven factors.

A cultivator or dispensary could face issues with payments or changes to legalization, but equipment-providers like SinglePoint face less risk since they only provide equipment to businesses and consumers. Equipment providers also provide a differentiated source of revenue and a potentially wider enterprise customer base.

