Sipp Industries Doubles Number of Establishments Carrying Major Hemp Brown Ale

Demand for Major Hemp Brown Ale continues to exceed expectations; Company announces upcoming 4/20 events featuring the popular hemp-infused beer

COSTA MESA, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - Sipp Industries, Inc. ( OTC : SIPC), a multifaceted corporation specializing in technology, manufacturing, and distribution of commercial and consumer products, announces that demand and new orders for Major Hemp Brown Ale continue to grow while adding seven new establishments over the past week.

Major Hemp Brown Ale has been added to more Denver area establishments including Downstairs Bar + Kitchen, The Colorado Keg House, and The Pint Room. The Mainline Ale House in Ft. Collins will also begin to serve the premium craft beer. Over the past week, Major Hemp, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sipp Industries, has received three more purchase orders from its distributor and will continue to update new establishments carrying Major Hemp Brown Ale on the company website at www.sippindustries.com.

Ted Jorgensen, President of Major Hemp, commented, "I have spent time at the establishments carrying Major Hemp Brown Ale and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. From bar managers to patrons everyone enjoys the taste and uniqueness of the beer. We have barely scratched the surface for the Denver and Colorado market and are excited to continue building our client base."

Sipp Industries plans to host special events at multiple current and new establishments carrying Major Hemp Brown Ale on Thursday, April 20th. The company plans to allocate special Major Hemp Brown Ale kegs to customers in celebration of 4/20. Jorgensen continued, "I look forward to meeting customers and shareholders while we roll Major Hemp Brown Ale out to more locations." Additional 4/20 details will be provided on the website and social media next week.

Sipp Industries continues to progress with the next growth phase of Major Hemp Brown Ale. Through extensive discussions with its brewer, distributor and customers the company is finalizing strategic plans to package Major Hemp Brown Ale in cans or bottles.

