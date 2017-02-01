Sipp Industries Enters Agreement with Colorado Craft Distributors to Distribute "Major Hemp Brown Ale"

The Company's Exclusive Hemp Infused Premium Beer to Be Available for Sale as Early as Next Week, Bringing its Proprietary Hemp Craft Beer to Pubs, Restaurants, and Breweries Throughout Denver

COSTA MESA, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Sipp Industries, Inc. ( OTC : SIPC), a multifaceted corporation specializing in technology, manufacturing, and distribution of commercial and consumer products is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a distribution agreement with Colorado Craft Distributors for the release of Sipp Industry's distinctly formulated hemp-infused beer into social establishments throughout the Denver territory.

Sipp Industries' wholly owned subsidiary, Major Hemp, in partnership with Denver's Sleeping Giant Brewing, had completed production of the initial 50 barrels, which yielded nearly 100 kegs of premium brown ale formulated with quality hemp-seed powder. The initial strategy is to supply Denver's more highly populated and affluent establishments with inventory to gauge consumer response before determining a strategy for wider distribution.

"Our approach involves delivery into primarily the local target market, with a focus on thriving areas, where there is a high concentration of bars and pubs that have a relatively progressive crowd, patrons interested in innovative and emerging trends," stated Ted Jorgensen, President of Major Hemp. "Then, based on the level of success determined, we can move forward with a much larger brew in preparation for expanded distribution and the possibility of bottling and canning."

"Major Hemp Brown Ale" was skillfully brewed by contracted Sleeping Giant Brewing, a distinguished beerhouse that brews for over fifteen companies inside and outside of Colorado. By aligning with Sleeping Giant, Sipp Industries has control and own all legal rights and intellectual property to the hemp beer recipe. Because Sleeping Giant does not brew its own beer, the potential for any conflicts of interest with ownership and intellectual property does not exist.

As the proprietary Ale hits the Denver craft brewery scene, management anticipates a highly favorable outcome. In light of its successful unveiling at previous 4/20 event, having already received such favorable reviews for its appealing color and authentic taste, pre-production interest has remained relatively high. Working with proprietary water-soluble hemp powder, Jorgensen and Osterman determined that the Brown Ale style of craft beer blends best with hemp powder. This infusion provides a smooth refreshing taste while enhancing the beer with the numerous healthy attributes that hemp is so highly recognized for.

About Sipp Industries, Inc.

Sipp Industries is a multifaceted corporation that specializes in technology, manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Major Hemp, the Company provides high quality and competitively priced hemp based products, bulk hemp, CBD supply, co-packing and private labeling services.

