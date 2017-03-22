Sipp Industries Forms Distribution Partnership with Wanderport Corporation to Supply Premium Bulk Hemp Seed and Oil

COSTA MESA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Sipp Industries, Inc. ( OTC : SIPC), a multifaceted corporation specializing in technology, manufacturing, and distribution of commercial and consumer products, is pleased to announce that upon exploration of their complementary synergies, a partnership was established to supply premium bulk hemp seed and oil for Wanderport's ( OTC : WDRP) growing selection of consumer hemp based products and premium CBD and hemp coffee line.

Wanderport's premium hemp Sapa Coffee™ blends are being made available in a growing number of grocery stores and small businesses in Southern California. "As preferred bulk supplier of Wanderport's CBD and hemp-infused products, we are excited about the prospect of fueling hemp and CBD industry growth through an entirely new facet of the industry," stated Sipp Industries Chief Executive Officer, Syman Vong.

Due to heightening demand for specialty hemp derived products, the business segment is being actively ramped up. Wanderport has grown to the point of being able to yield a substantial value by purchasing ingredients in quantity, thus lowering production costs.

"As we continue to perfect the quality of our products, finding the right partners in this industry is critical. The level of product excellence we have discovered with Sipp Industries heightens our expectations for the future," stated Anna Seidman, CEO of Wanderport Corporation.

Fortified with 5% roasted hemp seeds, Wanderport Corporation's premium hemp coffee line is currently available for retail sale on the Corporate and Sapa Coffee™ online store as well as Amazon.

Moreover, with continually building momentum of Major Hemp Brown Ale, management is embarking on the exploration of expanded packaging of the beer to include canned and bottled selections. Since advancement is progressing well in its sales, management is persuaded that the potential for distributing canned and bottled selections can be very commercially advantageous.

"What we have discovered from our keg sales and ongoing taste tests is that, as exposure broadens, consumer response remains decisively positive. Thus, we believe that the time for serious consideration of diversified packaging for greater distribution options has come," stated

Chief Executive Officer Syman Vong.

About Wanderport Corporation

Wanderport Corporation is a premier distributor of food, beverages and consumer products made with hemp. Its premium quality coffee blends are currently being sold in a growing number of grocery stores and small businesses in the Southern California territory. Its products are also sold online at www.wanderportstore.com, www.sapacoffee.com and www.amazon.com.

About Sipp Industries, Inc.

Sipp Industries is a multifaceted corporation that specializes in technology, manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Major Hemp, the Company provides high quality and competitively priced hemp based products, bulk hemp, CBD supply, co-packing and private labeling services.

