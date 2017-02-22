Sipp Industries in Partnership with Sleeping Giant Brewing Embarks on Formulation of New Cannabidiol Infused Beer

As Sales for "Major Hemp Brown Ale" Take Off, Company Prepares for Second Quarter Launch of Next Select Premium Brewing Innovation

COSTA MESA, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Sipp Industries, Inc. ( OTC : SIPC), a multifaceted corporation specializing in technology, manufacturing, and distribution of commercial and consumer products is pleased to announce the Company, in collaboration with Sleeping Giant Brewing Company, has initiated development on its new Cannabidiol (CBD) infused beer formula.

Slated for release into the market in the second quarter of this year, this new CBD infused beer will come into the market right on the heels of its rising predecessor, "Major Hemp Brown Ale," which is now sustaining sales, and being offered at several establishments. With continually growing interest, and considerably broader placement still anticipated, taste tests are ongoing and feedback remains consistent and overwhelmingly positive.

Progress on the growth of the Company's target market is also advancing according to plan as distribution requirements and logistics are evaluated in anticipation of "Major Hemp Brown Ale" production and sales in California.

Chief Executive Officer Syman Vong commented, "We are very pleased with the growing momentum and level of interest and acceptance that 'Major Brown Hemp Ale' is receiving. It gives us a firm foundation to build on as our developing CBD infused brew is prepared to hit this exciting market."

The distinctly formulated hemp-infused brew was unveiled at a successful 4/20 event, where it received favorable reviews for its appealing color and authentic taste. Major Hemp President, Ted Jorgensen has closely collaborated with Sleeping Giant Brewing in the creation of this distinguished beverage. Together they have optimized the recipe development, formulation, and samples. Working with proprietary water-soluble hemp powder, it was determined that the Brown Ale style of craft beer blends well with hemp powder. This infusion provides a smooth refreshing taste while enhancing the beer with the numerous healthy attributes that hemp so is highly recognized for.

Developments of the beer and other initiatives are continuing and the Company plans to keep investors updated as events unfold.

About Sipp Industries, Inc.

Sipp Industries is a multifaceted corporation that specializes in technology, manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Major Hemp, the Company provides high quality and competitively priced hemp based products, bulk hemp, CBD supply, co-packing and private labeling services.

