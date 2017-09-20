Sir Andrew Witty, Former CEO of GSK, Joins Synthego Advisory Board

Synthego strengthens position with appointment while accelerating worldwide commercial growth

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Synthego, a leading provider of genome engineering solutions, announces the appointment of Sir Andrew Witty, former CEO of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Director at UnitedHealth Group, to the Synthego advisory board.

"Synthego's vision for automating biological research will revolutionize the industry by accelerating application development and enabling machine learning based insights. Their recent rapid advances of the CRISPR field highlight their ability to execute on deep technology with a multidisciplinary, informatics-first approach," said Sir Andrew Witty. "I look forward to contributing to the company's success as the business extends further into the genome engineering market."

"Andrew's broad experience in the biopharmaceutical space will help us unlock the full value of our platform and grow in key areas of the industry. This is part of the next step in bringing Synthego's bioinformatics and experimental expertise to new applications and markets," said Paul Dabrowski, CEO of Synthego. "Andrew's appointment strengthens the company's position as a leader in genome engineering solutions, we are privileged to have him join our advisory board."

Witty is Chancellor of the University of Nottingham in England and recently served on the board of directors at GSK while CEO from 2008 to April, 2017. He brings more than 30 years of biopharma experience ranging from product management and business development, to strategic partnerships, including significant international experience serving in a number of senior roles in Europe and Asia while at GSK. He has also been advisor to several governments around the world.

About Synthego

Synthego is a leading provider of genome engineering solutions. The company's product portfolio includes software and synthetic RNA kits designed for CRISPR genome editing and research. With next-generation informatics and machine learning, Synthego's vision is to bring precision and automation to genome engineering, enabling rapid and cost-effective research with consistent results for every scientist.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Synthego customers include leading institutions in over 32 countries around the world, 8 of the world's 10 largest biotechnology companies, and 24 of the top 25 global biology universities.

For more information on Synthego visit: www.synthego.com