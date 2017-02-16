SirenMD Partners with ByteGrid for Highly Secure and Compliant Hosting Services

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - ByteGrid Holdings LLC, which is dedicated to providing the most secure and HIPAA compliant hosting solutions available, is excited to announce that Miami-based care coordination and telehealth communication platform SirenMD has selected ByteGrid for its highly secure and compliant hosting and data center solutions.

SirenMD is a care coordination and medical practice collaboration platform designed to increase the quality, efficiency, and timeliness of medical decisions. The platform enables caregivers to access remote experts, colleagues and clinical information systems to effectively collaborate and prioritize their time, and its workflows are organized by case leveraging integration and data sharing with EHRs to optimize their decision making and clinical actions. Through its interoperable, multimedia, telemedicine application, SirenMD facilitates coordinated communication between caregivers and patient advocates using mobile and web systems.

"SirenMD is focused on delivering a best-in-class experience for its customers, so we are thrilled to work with a company like ByteGrid that understands our needs in the Health IT industry and makes it easy for us to perform at the highest level of service and security," said Brent Saiontz of SirenMD.

"As a care coordination and telehealth communication tool, we respect that SirenMD needs to adhere to strict regulations to protect Personal Health Information, and we are proud that they have selected ByteGrid to help deliver this secure platform," said Jason Silva, President/Chief Technology Officer at ByteGrid. "We appreciate SirenMD's dedication to upholding the strictest industry standards, because that compliance has always been what sets ByteGrid apart as well."

SirenMD chose ByteGrid because their highly compliant data solutions come standard. Whether a company is subject to FDA or HIPAA/HITECH regulation, ByteGrid's qualified data centers deliver the most reliable and cost effective solutions on the market, ideal for Life Sciences, Government, and Health IT industries. ByteGrid delivers premier managed hosting services from four data centers in three geographically dispersed markets, which allows strong redundancy for backups and high availability. ByteGrid serves some of the world's largest companies and government agencies, including numerous Fortune 50 companies.

About SirenMD:

SirenMD is focused on creating an ecosystem where caregivers at all levels are able to connect and collaborate quickly and securely with the most current and relevant clinical data at their fingertips. Such coordination allows for faster decision-making, fewer headaches, and ultimately, better care. Founded by physicians and led by healthcare and technology experts, SirenMD's team is focused on delivering valuable clinical workflow tools to all healthcare teams. For more information, visit www.sirenmd.com.

About ByteGrid:

ByteGrid is a trusted and leading provider of highly secure and compliant solutions serving the most demanding requirements of enterprise and government customers, including those in the Life Sciences and Health IT industries. ByteGrid focuses on technology solutions and services that ensure that regulatory expectations are always met. ByteGrid robust, scalable and highly secure offerings in Colocation, Managed Hosting, Private, Hybrid, and Community Cloud solutions as well as compliance services are delivered from an interconnected national platform of validated Tier 3 / 4 data centers. ByteGrid's facilities are located in Chicago, Seattle, Annapolis, Maryland as well as its flagship facility in Silver Spring, Maryland. For more information visit www.ByteGrid.com.

