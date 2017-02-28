SIRIOS announces surface sampling results of Cheechoo

MONTREAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - The management of SIRIOS (TSX VENTURE:SOI) is pleased to announce results of channel sampling undertaken last autumn on the Cheechoo gold property. Grades yielding between 1 and 3.1 g/t Au over widths ranging between 5 and 25 metres were obtained on the sampled surface from the main stripped area. In addition, a channel with visible gold graded 4.1 g/t Au over 8.1 m including 25.4 g/t Au over 1.0 m, more than 600 m north-west from the main stripped area, close to drill hole #14.

A zone in meta-sedimentary rocks yielded an average of 1.3 g/t Au over 17.7 metres (channels #15, 18, 50 and 49). This mineralized zone, visually recognizable by the presence of folded veinlets and pegmatite dykes, extends over 135 m in depth since it was intersected by drill holes #52-60-70 and 83, yielding respectively 1.3 g/t Au over 22.6 m; 1.3 g/t over 5.5 m; 0.9 g/t over 6.0 m and 2.0 g/t over 12.2

On the main stripped area, all channels, totalizing a cumulative width of 909 metres covering an area of approximately 10,000 square metres, yielded an weighted average gold grade of 0.4 g/t.

Main channel assays are presented in the table below and two location maps are available at following links:

http://sirios.com/images/carte-2017-02-28.jpg

http://sirios.com/images/carte-rainures.png

Prospecting results

Two selected samples in a metric quartz vein with visible gold in a sub-angular boulder yielded 91.2 g/t Au and 113.5 g/t Au. These samples were collected last autumn in the surroundings of drill hole #38, at more than 750 metres west of the main drilled area. Drill holes in this area will be undertaken this winter.

MAIN ASSAYS

CHANNEL SAMPLING - CHEECHOO -

Channel

CHRN-16- Note Width

(m)* Au

(g/t) 32 and 33 Drill hole#14 area 8.1 4.1 1.0 **ms 25.4 49 Meta-sedimentary rocks 17.8 1.4 15, 18 and 50 Meta-sedimentary rocks 17.6 1.2 incl. 1.0 6.9 53 Meta-sedimentary rocks 4.1 1.6 87 5.0 1.8 incl. 1.0 **ms 7.5 91 8.1 3.1 incl. 1.0 **ms 21.4 92 5.0 1.2 102 24.0 1.0 126 10.8 1.6 128 to 132 7.5 10 164 to 168 24.4 1.1

* Interval along the channel, true width unknown. ** Visible gold ms : Gold grade obtained by fire assay with metallic sieve

Sirios's fully owned Cheechoo property is located at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, at 800 km north of Montreal, at 200 km east of Wemindji and at less than 10 km of the Éléonore gold mine of the producer Goldcorp.

Assay quality control

All rock samples were described by personnel of Sirios at the Cheechoo exploration camp or on the site of extraction. They were then sent to a commercial laboratory for analysis. A strict QA/QC program was followed by integrating blanks and standards to samples, all of which were prepared by Services Technominex Inc. of Rouyn-Noranda. They were then assayed for gold by fire assay and atomic absorption finish by Actlabs in St-Germain-Boulé, close to Rouyn-Noranda. Samples grading more than 3 g/t were repeated at lab. Drill core with visible gold were assayed by pyro-analysis with metallic sieve from a sample of about 1 kg.

This press release was prepared by Jordi Turcotte, MSc., Geo. and Dominique Doucet, P. Eng., President of Sirios, Qualified Persons pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.