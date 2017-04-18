SIRIOS appoints Jacquelin Gauthier as Chief Technical Advisor

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Management of SIRIOS (TSX VENTURE:SOI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jacquelin Gauthier as Chief Technical Advisor to oversee and direct exploration activities of the Company.

Mr. Jacquelin Gauthier, P.Geo., is an international consultant based in Montreal, Canada. He has broad experience in mining exploration and geology, having worked as Exploration Manager for mining companies such as Kinross Gold Corp., Bema Gold Corp., Cambior Inc. and Noranda Inc. He was mainly active in Canada and Russia, but also in Central Asia, Africa, Mexico and the Arctic. Over the course of his career, with three different teams, he has been directly responsible for three gold discoveries that proved to be economic. He earned a bachelor's degree in applied science (geological engineering, 1975) from UQAC. He began his career with SEREM Québec, a subsidiary of the French BRGM, moved to Groupe Minier Sullivan and then Morrison Minerals. In the 1990's and 2000's, he held positions of President and Vice-President of multiple junior exploration companies.

He is currently a member of the advisory committee of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Quebec Securities Commission). He has participated in advisory boards for the Quebec and federal Departments of Natural Resources, as well as a number of geosciences forums and committees. He was also director and vice president of the Quebec Prospectors Association and the Association of Professional Geologists and Geophysicists of Quebec. He is full member of the Order of Quebec Geologists, as well as PDAC, AEMQ and GAC.

Dominique Doucet, President, states: "We are very proud that Jacquelin joins our technical team, we are very confident that Sirios will benefit greatly from his extensive expertise in all our exploration projects, in particular Cheechoo, which its progress will be accelerated."

