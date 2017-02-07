SIRIOS discovers new high-grade gold zones at Cheechoo

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - Management of SIRIOS (TSX VENTURE:SOI) is pleased to announce the results of last three drill holes (#91 to 93) and extension of #58 of the series of eleven completed in last December on the Cheechoo gold property. Numerous new gold zones were intersected.

Drill hole #93 intersected three zones, two zones within an interval of 149,6 m at 1,1 g/t Au :

4.5 m at 11.3 g/t Au, including 1.5 m at 32 g/t Au within 22.2 metres at 2.8 g/t Au ,

including within , 6 m at 7.2 g/t Au, including 1 m at 33.6 g/t Au , within 14.7 m at 3.5 g/t Au ,

including , within , 5 m at 4.0 g/t Au, including 1m at 16.3 g/t Au.

Drill hole #92 intersected two zones:

6.9 m at 3.9 g/t Au , including 1 m at 14.5 g/t Au,

, including 23.5 m at 1.1 g/t Au, including 8 m at 2.2 g/t Au.

Drill hole #91 intersected:

a zone of 4.4 m at 4.6 g/t Au, including 1 m at 19.2 g/t Au.

The CEO, Dominique Doucet, stated: ''The last drill holes of our 2016 Summer-Autumn campaign have, once again, succeeded to locate new high-grade gold zones. They are situated at approximately 200 metres west-north-west of the area where most of our drill holes are located. New drill holes are consequently planned in order to outline the orientation, the shape and the extent of these zones.''

The extension of drill hole #58 was not completed at the aimed depth, it will be finished during the upcoming drilling campaign. Main results are presented in the table below.

Results of this press release complete the 2016 Summer-Autumn drilling campaign that totalizes 9,359 metres comprising 37 NQ drill holes (#57 to 93) and drill holes extension #25, 52 and 58. Map showing the location of drill holes is available at the following link:

http://sirios.com/images/Carte-Zoomin-2017-01-17.png

MAIN ASSAY RESULTS DRILL HOLES #91 to 93 and #58ext Drill hole

CH-16- Note From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m)* Au

(g/t) 58ext Jordi zone 206.9 209.9 3.0 1.2 I2 zone 244.2 245.2 1.0 1.0 91 117.8 120.5 2.7 1.5 157.5 161.9 4.4 **4.6 incl. 158.4 159.4 1.0 **ms 19.2 182.2 190.7 8.5 1.1 228.1 236.3 8.2 1.2 92 43.5 212.1 168.6 **0.7 51.1 60.1 9.0 **1.2 67.4 89.4 22.0 **1.6 incl. 82.5 89.4 6.9 **3.9 incl. 82.5 83.5 1.0 **ms 14.5 106.0 113.0 7.0 1.0 132.0 155.5 23.5 **1.1 incl. 132.0 140.0 8.0 **2.2 167.4 169.4 2.0 **4.9 184.8 188.8 4.0 1.1 194.9 197.8 2.9 **1.3 209.4 212.1 2.7 1.1 93 50.7 200.3 149.6 **1.1 53.6 68.3 14.7 **3.5 incl. 62.3 68.3 6.0 **7.2 incl. 63.3 64.3 1.0 **ms 33.6 73.5 78.5 5.0 **1.5 107.5 111.0 3.5 1.7 178.1 200.3 22.2 2.8 incl. 195.8 200.3 4.5 11.3 incl. 195.8 197.3 1.5 ms 32.4 257.7 275.4 17.7 1.9 incl.270.4 275.4 5.0 4.0 incl.274.4 275.4 1.0 ms 16.3 * Interval along the hole. True width unknown. ** Visible gold ms : Gold grade obtained by fire assay with metallic sieve

Information and coordinates of drill holes collars #58ext and #91 to 93 Drill hole Azimuth Dip Length Easting* Northing* # ° ° m m m CH16-058ext 300 -75 52 438550 5830048 CH16-091 300 -50 378 438507 5830358 CH16-092 300 -50 225 438372 5830323 CH16-093 300 -50 297 438261 5830384 *UTM NAD 83



Sirios's fully owned Cheechoo property is located at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, at 800 km north of Montreal, at 200 km east of Wemindji and at less than 10 km of the Éléonore goldmine of the producer Goldcorp.

Assay quality control

All NQ drill cores were described by personnel of Sirios at the Cheechoo exploration camp. They were then sent to Rouyn-Noranda to be sawed in half, with one half sent to a commercial laboratory for analysis and other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was followed by integrating blanks and standards to core samples, all of which were prepared by Services Technominex Inc. of Rouyn-Noranda. They were then assayed for gold by fire assay and atomic absorption finish by Actlabs in St-Germain-Boulé, close to Rouyn-Noranda. Samples grading more than 3 g/t were repeated at lab. Drill core with visible gold were assayed by pyro-analysis with metallic sieve from a sample of about 1 kg.

This press release was prepared by Jordi Turcotte, MSc., Geo. and Dominique Doucet, P. Eng., President of Sirios, Qualified Persons pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.