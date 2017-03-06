Sirios intersects 11.9 g/t Au over 13.5 metres in drilling on Cheechoo

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - The management of SIRIOS (TSX VENTURE:SOI) is pleased to announce partial results of the first drill holes of the Winter campaign that began recently on the Cheechoo gold property.

Drill hole #95 intersected an interval of 13.5 m grading 11.9 g/t Au, including a quartz vein with visible gold of 2.1 m grading 65.1 g/t Au.

Extension of drill hole #58 intersected the I zone over 13.5 m grading 6.2 g/t Au with 5.0 m grading 15.8 g/t Au including 1.0 m at 70.1 g/t Au.

Drill hole # 95 is located at more than 750 metres west of the main drilled zone. The intersected vein matches the one sampled in the sub-in-place boulder that yielded up to 113.5 g/t Au (27 February, 2017 press release).

Mr. Dominique Doucet, President, states: "The partial results of the first two drill holes of our winter campaign show that we can obtain high gold grades over significant widths; both beyond our main drilled area and in depth extension of already known zones, such as the I zone for drill hole 58E. Once again, this demonstrates the magnitude of the Cheechoo auriferous system, which Sirios is preparing to unveil with ambitious drilling programs."

The results are only partial for drill hole #95 (from 94.6 m to 130.6 m). All other core samples of this drill hole, that finishes at 200.6 m, are currently being assayed. The extension of drill hole #58 was undertaken from 255.0 m to 329.6 m following the interpretation of the I zone, and all assays have been received.

MAIN PARTIAL ASSAY RESULTS

DRILL HOLES #58E and #95 - CHEECHOO PROJECT -

Drill hole

CH-17- Note From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m)* Au

(g/t) Au (g/t)

cut

*** 58E 258.5 272.0 13.5 6.2 4.7 zone I incl. 261.0 266.0 5.0 ** ms 15.8 incl. 261.0 262.0 1.0 ** ms 70.1 50.0 315.0 319.0 4.0 1.3 95 99.5 113.0 13.5 11.9 8.2 incl. 99.5 100.5 1.0 ** ms 100.0 50.0 and 100.5 101.6 1.1 ** ms 33.4 and 107.9 109.0 1.1 ms 8.1 and 110.5 112.0 1.5 ms 6.3

* Interval along the hole. True width unknown. ** Visible gold *** Maximum gold grade cut at 50 g/t ms Gold grade obtained by fire assay with metallic sieve

Information and coordinates of drill holes' collars #58E to 95

Drill hole

CH-17- Azimuth Dip Length Easting Northing* # ° ° m m m 058E 300 -75 329.6 438554 5830047 095 270 -50 200.6 437636 5830039

* UTM NAD 83

The drill program is currently in progress and 2,026 metres spread over 7 drill holes have been completed as of now. A photo of a part of drill hole #95 as well as a location map are available at following links:

http://sirios.com/images/photo-2017-03-06.jpg

http://sirios.com/images/carte-2017-03-06.jpg

Sirios's fully owned Cheechoo property is located at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, at 800 km north of Montreal, 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km of the Éléonore goldmine of the producer Goldcorp.

Assay quality control

All NQ drill cores were described by personnel of Sirios at the Cheechoo exploration camp. They were then sent to Rouyn-Noranda to be sawed in half, with one half sent to a commercial laboratory for analysis and other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was followed by integrating blanks and standards to core samples, all of which were prepared by Services Technominex Inc. of Rouyn-Noranda. They were then assayed for gold by fire assay and atomic absorption finish by Actlabs in St-Germain-Boulé, close to Rouyn-Noranda. Samples grading more than 3 g/t were repeated at lab. Drill cores with visible gold or originated from suspected gold zones were assayed by pyro-analysis with metallic sieve from a sample of about 1 kg.

This press release was prepared by Jordi Turcotte, MSc., Geo. and Dominique Doucet, P. Eng., President of Sirios, Qualified Persons pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

