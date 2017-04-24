Sirios raised CA$2,450,000 following exercise of warrants

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Management of SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSX VENTURE:SOI) is pleased to announce that all warrants that were expiring on April 22, 2017 have been exercised by their holders. A total sum of CA$2,450,000 was paid to Sirios by the holders to exercise the warrants. The proceeds will be allocated mainly to exploration activities on the Cheechoo gold project as well as general corporate purposes. Following exercise of the warrants, Sirios issued 8,750,000 common shares and now has 120,031,794 issued and outstanding shares.

Mr. Dominique Doucet, President, states: "We would like to thank all our shareholders, including Goldcorp which increased its share ownership to 15.95%, for supporting our exploration activities with this warrant exercise."

Sirios has been advised that Goldcorp Inc. ("Goldcorp") has exercised warrants and acquired ownership of 3,372,610 common shares at an exercise price of CA$0.28 per common share for a total exercise price of CA$944,330.80. Accordingly, Goldcorp acquired ownership of 3,372,610 common shares, representing 2.81% of the issued and outstanding common shares. Following the exercise, Goldcorp owns 19,149,052 common shares, representing 15.95% of the issued and outstanding shares and 4,515,611 warrants, representing 88.12% of the issued and outstanding warrants. Should Goldcorp exercise its remaining warrants, Goldcorp would hold 23,664,663 common shares, representing approximately 19% of the issued and outstanding common shares (on a partially diluted basis). Goldcorp acquired the securities for investment purposes. Goldcorp will evaluate its investment in Sirios from time to time and may, based on such evaluation, market conditions and other circumstances, increase or decrease shareholdings as circumstances require. A copy of the Early Warning report filed by Goldcorp in connection with the acquisition is available on Sirios' SEDAR profile. Goldcorp's head office is located at Suite 3400 - 666 Burrard St. Vancouver, BC, V6C 2X8.

