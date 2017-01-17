SIRIOS Resources Inc.: 26.1 metres at 6.2 g/t gold intersected in drilling at Cheechoo

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) - Management of SIRIOS (TSX VENTURE:SOI) is pleased to announce results of seven drill holes (#84 to 90) of the series of eleven completed last December on the Cheechoo gold property. High gold grades were obtained:

- Drill hole #88 intersected 26.1 metres at a grade of 6.2 g/t Au including 1 metre at 65.6 g/t Au and 1 metre at 53.9 Au g/t Au (zone I). The zone is included within 100.8 metres at 2.0 g/t Au.

- Drill hole #86 intersected 9.6 metres at 13.42 g/t Au, including 1.0 metre at 121.6 g/t Au, in a zone of 34.3 metres at 4.2 g/t Au.

- Drill hole #85 intersected a zone of 181.5 metres at 0.5 g/t Au.

Other grades yielding between 1 and 2 g/t Au over widths ranging from 10 to 23 metres were obtained in drill holes #84, 85, 87 and 89 (see attached table).

M. Dominique Doucet, CEO, states: ''Once again, these last high gold grades results over pluri-metric widths, themselves located inside extensive auriferous intervals, validate geological interpretation and allow us to plan and, optimize upcoming drill holes. An auriferous model of high grades zones inside large zones of low grade is taking shape as more drill hole results are compiled.

Assays results are pending for drill holes #91 to 93 and the extension of #58. These results will complete the 2016 Summer-Autumn drill campaign that totalize 9,359 metres comprising 37 NQ drill holes (#57 to 93) and extensions of drill holes #25, 52 and 58. A location map of drill holes is available at the following link:

http://sirios.com/images/Carte-Zoomin-2017-01-17.png

MAIN ASSAY RESULTS DRILL HOLES #84 to 90

Forage

CH-16- Note From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m)* Au

(g/t) Au

(g/t)

Cut

*** 84 20.1 42.7 22.6 1.2 Zone L incl. 20.1 33.0 12.9 **1.7 85 135.5 317.0 181.5 0.5 incl. 141.5 149.5 8.0 1.5 incl. 163.0 165.4 2.4 2.8 Zone K incl. 172.5 185.0 12.5 1.1 86 12.4 21.0 8.6 1.1 35.2 69.5 34.3 **4.2 2.1 incl. 56.5 66.1 9.6 **13.4 6.0 incl. 65.1 66.1 1.0 **ms 121.6 50.0 87 65.6 117.9 52.3 **0.7 Zone K incl. 75.6 91.0 15.4 **1.1 Zone Jordi 140.5 144.0 3.5 1.3 Zone I 217.7 223.5 5.8 1.3 260.0 265.0 5.0 **1.1 88 Zone K 28.0 29.5 1.5 1.2 66.7 167.5 100.8 **2.0 1.8 Zone I incl. 112.2 138.3 26.1 **6.2 5.4 incl. 119.5 120.5 1.0 **ms 65.6 50.0 incl. 133.3 134.3 1.0 ** ms 53.9 50.0 89 Zone K 15.8 22.8 7.0 1.6 148.8 159.6 10.8 1.6 90 Zone I 13.6 15.5 1.9 1.9

* Interval along the hole. True width unknown. ** Visible gold *** Maximum gold grade cut at 50 g/t ms : Gold grade obtained by fire assay with metallic sieve

Information and coordinates of drill holes collars #84 to 90

Drill hole Azimuth Dip Length Easting* Northing* # ° ° m m m CH16-084 200 -70 75 438726 5830331 CH16-085 260 -55 330 438767 5830387 CH16-086 260 -50 300 438694 5830365 CH16-087 220 -53 268 438645 5830509 CH16-088 190 -62 201 438532 5830514 CH16-089 265 -55 195 438531 5830513 CH16-090 300 -50 81 438446 5830508

* UTM NAD 83

Sirios's fully owned Cheechoo property is located at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, at 800 km north of Montreal, at 200 km east of Wemindji and at less than 10 km of the Éléonore goldmine of the producer Goldcorp.

Assay quality control

All NQ drill cores were described by personnel of Sirios at the Cheechoo exploration camp. They were then sent to Rouyn-Noranda to be sawed in half, with one half sent to a commercial laboratory for analysis and other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was followed by integrating blanks and standards to core samples, all of which were prepared by Services Technominex Inc. of Rouyn-Noranda. They were then assayed for gold by fire assay and atomic absorption finish by Actlabs in St-Germain-Boulé, close to Rouyn-Noranda. Samples grading more than 3 g/t were repeated at lab. Drill core with visible gold were assayed by pyro-analysis with metallic sieve from a sample of about 1 kg.

This press release was prepared by Jordi Turcotte, MSc., Geo. and Dominique Doucet, P. Eng., President of Sirios, Qualified Persons pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.