Sirius Brand Updated to Reflect Company's Evolution and Expertise

New look, logo and tagline reinforce "Brightest Minds" positioning

SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc., a leading national IT solutions integrator, has introduced its first major brand overhaul in almost 20 years. The updated brand features a new tagline and logo that capture that spirit of the company's philosophy, evolution, and roadmap for the future.

Since its founding in 1980, Sirius has evolved from a value-added reseller to an integrator of best-of-breed business and data center solutions that are built on technologies from the world's leading providers, and implemented by the industry's deepest bench of services professionals. And the company needed an updated brand to reflect this current focus.

As part of that brand, Sirius has dropped "Computer Solutions" from its logo. "Our success today and going forward can't be limited by clients-or even ourselves-thinking of Sirius as just a computer company," said Joe Mertens, president and chief executive officer of Sirius. "Sirius is no longer the hardware-focused value-added reseller we were over a decade ago. Today, we build a broad range of technology-based solutions that address our clients' most pressing business challenges. In fact, the fastest-growing parts of Sirius' business today are our software and services practices."

As one of the largest IT solution integrators in the U.S., Sirius has always prided itself on what sets it apart from its competition: its people. Sirius has more than 1,900 employees across the U.S. who hold over 4,000 professional and technical certifications. The company's new tagline, "The Brightest Minds in the Business," reflects the industry-leading expertise of the company's employees while reinforcing its name (Sirius is the brightest star in the night sky) and business philosophy of providing guidance to clients.

"The Sirius team brings unique value to our clients due to its extraordinary expertise and experience. Each year, as our partnerships grow stronger, so does our team of talented and dedicated employees who play a key role in the company's continued growth and stability," said Michael Harwood, senior vice president of Marketing at Sirius. "Sirius continues to grow and evolve. This updated branding helps us stay fresh, reflects our evolution, and represents the heart of who Sirius really is."

The new logo and tagline are now being featured on the company's Web site and other branded materials.

For more information on Sirius, its updated branding and new logo, please visit siriuscom.com/rebrand.

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc.: Sirius is a national integrator of technology-based business solutions that span the data center and lines of business. Built on products and services from the world's top technology companies, Sirius solutions are installed, configured and supported by our dedicated teams of highly certified experts. Sirius is focused on helping organizations of all sizes reduce cost and complexity, improve service levels, and minimize risk through the implementation of strategic solutions that include cloud, analytics, mobility, security, IT infrastructure optimization and more. For more information about Sirius, visit www.siriuscom.com.

All brand, service and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.