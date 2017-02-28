Sirius Launches Digital Agency FiveOut

Digital experts offer marketing and design capabilities, IT technical skills and more

SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc., a leading national IT solutions integrator, today announced the launch of FiveOut, a digital agency that provides business transformation and customer engagement through digital strategies, mobile apps, marketing and design. In addition to providing the traditional services of a digital agency, FiveOut is unique in its ability to offer the technical implementation necessary to deliver connected platforms.

In an effort to strengthen its digital expertise, Sirius acquired the digital software services assets of Avnet, Inc. in 2015. The acquisition included a group formerly known as Ascendant Technology, and this team forms the core of FiveOut. As a whole, the team has been working together for more than eight years to help clients deliver exceptional user experiences on platforms such as commerce, portal, social engagement and marketing.

"By launching the FiveOut brand, Sirius stands out even more in the market, and opens new doors to interaction with CMOs and line of business professionals who need to ensure successful customer engagement outcomes in this connected marketplace," said Rick Bailer, Senior VP of Sales for Software Solutions and Services at Sirius. "FiveOut will help our clients improve their brands, transform their digital business, and provide the best experience possible for their customers."

Combining FiveOut's team of creative professionals with decades of technical experience, across numerous specialties, allows Sirius to provide all-inclusive campaigns and experiences for its clients. The newly branded agency offers clients streamlined processes and efficiently delivers the constant connectivity that is demanded in today's market.

"We're very excited to launch our new FiveOut brand in the marketplace," said Will Mondschein, Director of FiveOut. "The team has been working together for close to a decade to provide exceptional experiences for our clients. And although the FiveOut brand is an exciting new identity, we're thrilled to have this great opportunity to expand in a way that will help drive even more value for our clients in delivering world-class solutions."

For more information about FiveOut, A Sirius Agency, visit www.fiveout.com/launch, or send an email to workwithus@fiveout.com.

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc.: Sirius is a national integrator of technology-based business solutions that span the data center and lines of business. Built on products and services from the world's top technology companies, Sirius solutions are installed, configured and supported by our dedicated teams of highly certified experts. Sirius is focused on helping organizations of all sizes reduce cost and complexity, improve service levels, and minimize risk through the implementation of strategic solutions that include cloud, analytics, mobility, security, IT infrastructure optimization and more. For more information about Sirius, visit www.siriuscom.com.

