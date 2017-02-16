Sirius Wins 2017 IBM Beacon Award for Outstanding Security Solution

IBM Beacon Awards recognize select Business Partners for delivering innovative IBM-based solutions to help clients prevail in today's market

SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. was named a winner of a 2017 IBM Beacon Award for Outstanding Security Solution. This honor is awarded to select IBM Business Partners that deliver outstanding solutions across IBM's broad product and service portfolio to drive business value for customers. The 2017 awards recognize achievements across a wide-range of growing solution areas, including cloud and Watson IoT, all of which are helping clients thrive in the cognitive era.

According to Sirius President and CEO Joe Mertens, "Sirius has held an IBM Beacon Award every year since the program's inception, including the inaugural Beacon Laureate Award in the category of Overall Technical Excellence. But this is one of the most exciting for us. Our winning solution reflects the cooperation between our dedicated Healthcare and Security practices to create highly secure environments for healthcare clients using the entire IBM Security stack. Healthcare is one of our most important markets, and security is one of our fastest-growing practices. And as an IBM Platinum Business Partner, Sirius is uniquely positioned to bring all the elements together into comprehensive, best-of-breed security solutions to support our healthcare clients."

The Beacon Awards are an integral part of IBM's Business Partner recognition program. Announced at the IBM PartnerWorld Leadership Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, the winners are selected by a panel of expert judges consisting of IBM executives, industry analysts and members of the press. The awards are given to Business Partners around the world who have demonstrated business excellence in delivering IBM-based solutions to clients to drive transformation and business growth. This year's awards recognized Business Partner achievements across 19 award categories encompassing a wide-range of solution areas, including analytics, collaboration, cloud, commerce, cognitive, Watson IoT and security.

"The 2017 Beacon Award winners are those that consistently advance our ideals while delivering innovative solutions with transformative value for clients," said Marc Dupaquier, general manager, IBM Global Business Partners. "With its Sirius Healthcare Compliancy Roadmap solution, Sirius exemplifies what it means to prevail in today's competitive market."

