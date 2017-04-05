Sirona Biochem Announces Keloid Data Accepted for Presentation to the Society of Investigative Dermatology (SID)

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX VENTURE: SBM) ( FRANKFURT : ZSB) ( XETRA : ZSB) (the "Company") announced today that it has been accepted to present recent data at the 76th Annual Society of Investigative Dermatology (SID) Meeting, April 26-29 in Portland, Oregon. Sirona's abstract, titled, Novel glycopeptide potential in keloid formation prevention and recurrence, will be presented as a poster during the 4-day conference.

The presentation outlines initial study results on the compound KEL-01. KEL-01 has been tested on normal human dermal fibroblasts (NF) and keloid fibroblasts (KF) for gene expression and protein expression.

In NF gene expression, KEL-01 downregulated genes involved in extracellular matrix (ECM) synthesis, collagen I, III and elastin, while it upregulated genes involved in ECM degradation, namely MMP1 and MMP3. In protein expression studies, the addition of KEL-01 significantly decreased the levels of collagen I and collagen III in KF. When KEL-01 was added to the KF, the ratio of collagen I/III was regulated to that of NF. An additional assay done showed activation of the Nrf2 pathway via KEL-01, which is down-regulated in keloids.

"We are pleased with the early results of KEL-01 on keloid fibroblasts," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO. "Keloid scars are difficult to treat and there remains a significant unmet need for those prone to their development. We are planning studies on this compound in more advanced scar models."

About the 76th Annual SID Meeting

The Society for Investigative Dermatology was founded in 1937 to highlight and promote discovery in investigative dermatology and to better represent skin-related scientific investigation amongst medical societies. Soon after, they launched the Journal of Investigative Dermatology (JID), a source for all advancements in cutaneous biology. The first Annual Meeting was held in New York City in 1938.

The 76th Annual Meeting, like those before it, will bring together researchers, lecturers, and industry leaders in dermatology. Throughout the four-day conference, cutting-edge research, findings and trends in skin health and disease will be shared. All abstracts will be published in upcoming editions of the JID.

Alongside lectures from leading experts in the field and poster presentations, there will be opportunities to talk to representatives from global companies about partnerships and collaborations.

For more information, please visit the conference website at http://www.sidnet.org/.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

