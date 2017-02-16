Sirona Biochem Announces Management Changes

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX VENTURE: SBM) ( FRANKFURT : ZSB) ( XETRA : ZSB) announces that the Company has terminated Attila Hajdu's employment by mutual agreement. The Company is pleased to announce the addition of Aleksandra Kasikovic to its team in a new role of Manager, Commercial Development. Aleksandra holds a Master's of Science degree in Biotechnology from McGill University and an undergraduate degree in Biology and Marketing. Her strong work ethic and capacity for commercially evaluating science will be a valuable asset for Sirona.

Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem, said: "Attila has been instrumental in leading the negotiations towards a global licensing agreement for our skin lightening compound, TFC-1067. We would like to thank Attila for his hard work and want to wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

"In the fall 2016, a team consisting of members of management, key board members and legal counsel at McMillian LLP was established to oversee licensing negotiations. All members have successfully negotiated definitive licensing agreements in the past and their combined skills cover depth and breadth needed for success. This team is now taking the lead in finalizing a licensing agreement for our superior skin lightening compound, TFC-1067. We anticipate the aforementioned changes will have a positive impact on current partnering activities and anticipated timelines", he added.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

