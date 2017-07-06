Sirona Biochem Announces Positive Efficacy Results for Skin Lightening Library

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) - Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX VENTURE: SBM) ( FRANKFURT : ZSB) ( XETRA : ZSB) (the "Company") announced positive preclinical efficacy data for its library of skin lightening compounds.

The study was conducted at Bioalternatives in France, a contract research organization specializing in cellular and molecular pharmacology. The study looked at each of six compounds' ability to inhibit melanin synthesis induced by L-tyrosine for 10 days in normal human epidermal melanocytes. Results showed a significant decrease in melanin synthesis with a similar efficacy across the library. Inhibiting melanin production is the principal mechanism of action for the majority of skin lighteners in clinical use.

"In December 2016, we announced the completion of our skin lightening library, with plans to begin testing in 2017," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO. "The positive efficacy of these compounds adds value to a licensing transaction as it increases the opportunity for commercialization in various markets and therapeutic areas. Moreover, this data will be used to support and strengthen our IP in this area."

Sirona has shared these results with the multinational companies currently working towards a license to commercialize TFC-1067.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

