Sirona Biochem Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval on Warrant Extension

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX VENTURE: SBM) ( FRANKFURT : ZSB) ( XETRA : ZSB) announces an extension to the term of 8,850,770 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") originally issued on March 6, 2014. The warrants were issued as part of a private placement. The expiry dates will be extended as follows:

March 6, 2014 Number of Warrants: 8,850,770 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 6, 2017 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 31, 2017 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

All other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged.

