Sirona Biochem Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval on Warrant Extension

SOURCE: Sirona Biochem Corp.
April 20, 2017 16:22 ET
VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX VENTURE: SBM) (FRANKFURT: ZSB) (XETRA: ZSB) announces an extension to the term of 8,850,770 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") originally issued on March 6, 2014. The warrants were issued as part of a private placement. The expiry dates will be extended as follows:
All other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For more information regarding this press release, please contact:Christopher HoptonCFO Sirona Biochem Corp. Phone: 1.604.282.6064 Email: chopton@sironabiochem.com
