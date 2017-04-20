News Room

Sirona Biochem Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval on Warrant Extension

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX VENTURE: SBM) (FRANKFURT: ZSB) (XETRA: ZSB) announces an extension to the term of 8,850,770 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") originally issued on March 6, 2014. The warrants were issued as part of a private placement. The expiry dates will be extended as follows:

   
March 6, 2014  
Number of Warrants: 8,850,770
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 6, 2017
New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 31, 2017
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20
   

All other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

  • For more information regarding this press release, please contact:
    Christopher Hopton
    CFO
    Sirona Biochem Corp.
    Phone: 1.604.282.6064
    Email: chopton@sironabiochem.com

