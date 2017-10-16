Sirona Biochem to Present Kel-01 at Cosmetic 360 in Paris, France

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 16, 2017) - Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX VENTURE: SBM) ( FRANKFURT : ZSB) ( XETRA : ZSB), (the "Company") announced that Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, will attend and present on the trade floor at Cosmetic 360 in Paris, France on October 18-19, 2017. Cosmetic 360 is an international event that brings together the leading advancements in science with the largest, most influential cosmetics companies. In 2016, the conference hosted 200 exhibitors and was attended by over 4,000 delegates.

At the conference, Sirona will exhibit a trade show booth to academics and industry alike on the Company's proprietary compound Kel-01. Kel-01 is currently being developed to prevent or reduce keloid scars. Initial studies have shown that the addition of KEL-01 regulates collagen I/III ratios in keloid fibroblasts to those of normal fibroblasts. Moreover, it also enhances the cellular antioxidant capacity through activation of the Nrf2 pathway.

Keloid scars are overgrown, hard tissue that extend outside the original area of skin damage. These scars affect approximately 10-15% of all wounds and current treatments are extremely limited. The global scar treatment market is poised to rise at a CAGR of 10.3% to over US$ 31.9 Billion by 2022 (Source: Persistence Market Research). Some of the key players in the keloid treatment market are Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International.

About Cosmetic 360

Cosmetic 360 is an innovative-centered trade fair for the cosmetic industry. The conference brings together professionals and industry representatives from all over the world. All facets of the cosmetic industry are represented at the conference including raw materials, formulation, packaging, testing and analysis, finished products, and distribution. More information on the conference can be found at https://www.cosmetic-360.com/en/

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.