Sirrus Corp. Highlights Core Business Strategy in Healthcare Cybersecurity

JOHNS CREEK, GA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Sirrus Corp. ("Sirrus" or the "Company") ( OTC PINK : SRUP), an emerging cybersecurity solutions provider, today provided this outline of its comprehensive business strategy primarily within the U.S. healthcare sector.

Sirrus Security is primarily focused on providing cybersecurity solution services to a variety of companies operating in the U.S. healthcare sector, which are required to be in compliance with government regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ("HIPAA") to protect sensitive patient data.

To accomplish this, Sirrus Security has developed a suite of security solutions to be unintimidating, reasonably priced, and fully managed, including real-time monitoring with regularly scheduled security scans to ensure the integrity of security protocols. Outside of the healthcare sector, Sirrus has also developed a mobile security device and system for use in remote locations where there is no access to power or Internet.

"The core elements of our cybersecurity services emphasize identifying network and protocol weaknesses and then creating and implementing solutions that will keep the 'bad boys' out of client networks, while also monitoring those who have authorized access," commented Sparrow Marcioni, Sirrus Corp. CEO. "Our experienced cybersecurity engineers are experts at finding and plugging holes in even the most secure systems. With more critical patient data online every day and increasingly sophisticated malicious hackers, this highlights the importance of having a specialized professional cybersecurity team on your side."

Sirrus Security's suite of products and services include;

Penetration Testing Services

Penetration testing (also called pen testing) is the practice of testing a computer system, network or Web application to find vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit. Most of our security contracts begin with penetration testing. In virtually all cases, network vulnerabilities are discovered.

Security Navigator Consulting Services

Upon completion of Penetration Testing Services, Sirrus creates customized solutions under our Security Navigator Consulting Services to keep customer networks and data safe. Sirrus consultants assist in the deployment of our products and work closely with end-client engineers, managers and other project team members to implement products and services according to design.

MedLock and TrustLock Scanning Devices

MedLock and TrustLock network scanning appliances (hardware) and services are valuable to any corporation that wishes to maintain established security protocols for their data files and network devices. MedLock is aimed at companies required to maintain HIPPA standards or other regulatory requirements. TrustLock devices and services are designed and aimed at customers outside of the healthcare industry such as finance companies.

These devices reside inside the client's network and perform preprogrammed network scans, then store and forward log files for future verification of designated events as well as detecting wireless and other unauthorized network access. These devices are also utilized outside the client's networks to provide scheduled external scanning and breach detection (MedLock Secure Scan) from the Sirrus data center.

LightsOut Physical Security Device

Outside of the healthcare sector, Sirrus Security has developed LightsOut, a mobile security device and system, which is applicable for any place valuable items are kept, especially where power and or Internet are not available. This includes empty rental properties and construction sites to prevent vandalism, boats, storage facilities, even locations where individuals are storing emergency supplies and valuables. The LightsOut solution uses hardware and software combined to provide security monitoring to consumers and businesses.

Time Verification Services

To complement our other products and services, the Company is also currently developing time verification services and venture partnerships to provide verifiable time stamping which would constantly verify the accuracy of certain network events and transaction devices such as credit card machines and ATM's, validating them with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) time servers.

Additional information regarding Sirrus Corp. and Sirrus Security can be found at www.sirrussecurity.com.

