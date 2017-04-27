Sirrus Corp. Provides Overview of its Penetration Testing Services

JOHNS CREEK, GA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Sirrus Corp. ("Sirrus" or the "Company") ( OTC PINK : SRUP), an emerging cybersecurity solutions provider, today provides this overview of its main line of business, Penetration Testing Services.

Sirrus Security is primarily focused on providing cybersecurity solution services to a variety of companies operating in the U.S. healthcare sector, which are required to be in compliance with government regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ("HIPAA") to protect sensitive patient data.

To service the healthcare industry, Sirrus Security has developed its main service offering around its penetration testing expertise:

Penetration testing (also called pen testing) is the practice of testing a computer system, network or Web application to find vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit.

Penetration testing and network scans are the core of network-based security and our security engineers are experts in this field. Most of our security contracts begin with penetration testing. In virtually all cases, network vulnerabilities are discovered. Upon completion of our Penetration Testing Services, we create comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, as required, under our Security Navigator Consulting Services to strengthen a client's computer network.

Sparrow Marcioni, Sirrus Corp. CEO, commented, "We are very pleased with the development and future prospects of our core penetration testing business. We feel our engineers are among the best in the cyber security industry at helping companies to identify the weaknesses in IT infrastructure and take direct action to implement a solution. We look forward to sharing our progress as key developments occur."

Additional information regarding Sirrus Corp. and Sirrus Security can be found at www.sirrussecurity.com.

About Sirrus Corp.

Sirrus Corp. ( OTC PINK : SRUP) provides security technology products and services to assist companies with protecting their assets and information. The Company is primarily focused on providing cybersecurity services to healthcare companies in the United States, which are required to be in compliance with government regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ("HIPAA").

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release by Sirrus Corp. ("Sirrus") may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Although Sirrus management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Sirrus Corp. with the SEC. Sirrus assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.