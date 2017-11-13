SiTune Offers Production Samples of Industry's First Tuner Supporting Japan's 8K TV Satellite Standard

STN6528 Supports New ARIB STD-B44, Next Generation ISDB-S3

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - November 13, 2017) - SiTune Corporation, an innovative pioneer in semiconductor tuners, transceivers, and wireless radios, today announced the availability of STN6528 production samples for its customers. The STN6528 is the industry's first tuner to support the new Advanced Wide Band Digital Satellite Broadcasting Standard ISDB-S3 (Integrated Services Digital Broadcasting for Satellite, 3rd generation, ARIB STD-B44) needed to broadcast 8K Super Hi-VISION digital television (TV) via satellite.

In addition to supporting Japan's new 8K TV satellite standard, the STN6528 is two tuners in one as it supports the traditional ISDB-T / J.83 QAM terrestrial / cable service alongside ISDB-S BS / CS digital Full HD and 4K satellite broadcasts as well. SiTune is the only company to support both satellite and terrestrial / cable RF inputs while CONCURRENTLY tuning both signals and providing both satellite AND terrestrial / cable outputs at the same time.

The STN6528 receives one satellite signal in the 950-3224MHz spectrum AND one terrestrial / cable signal in the UHF/VHF spectrum from 44 to 1002MHz. The STN6528 provides a low power consumption solution as well as a low bill of material (BOM) footprint for Japanese television and Blu-ray recorder markets, enabling the smallest possible television tuner modules capable of supporting 2 (1T/1S), 4 (2T/2S) or 6 (3T/3S) channel television reception.

The STN6528 makes it possible for a television's Time-Shift TV feature to support 8K content as well as legacy Full HD and 4K content. As host country of the 2020 Olympics, Japan's broadcast industry is preparing transmission of 8K programming over satellite systems, driving demand of new 8K televisions. Additionally, Blu-ray recorders will also be equipped with 8K tuners giving customers simultaneous ability to record multiple 8K, 4K and Full HD videos on their recorders. A 3T/3S (3 Terrestrial and 3 Satellite) tuner module using the STN6528 lets consumers record multiple programs from their favorite broadcast TV channels over a 1 week rolling window, including 8K content, for viewing on new 8K TVs. Time-Shift TV plus the STN6528 allows consumers more time to watch their favorite TV shows without having to specifically record individual shows or a channel dedicated to 8K content.

"SiTune's STN6528 Tuner plus Socionext's SC1501A Demodulator is the best solution for 8K TV designs in Japan," said Kenichi Katada, Socionext Marketing Manager. "With the release of production samples, SiTune and Socionext are ready to support TV manufacturers, Blu-ray recorder makers, Set Top Boxes, and module producers as new products capable of receiving 8K satellite broadcast are designed and developed for production."

"SiTune is excited to offer production samples of the STN6528 to our customers and we're proud to support the new 8K satellite broadcast standard in Japan," said Ben Runyan, SiTune's VP of Sales and Marketing. "With the release of production samples, SiTune is ready to support customers developing new products capable of receiving 8K satellite broadcast."

SiTune will demonstrate the STN6528 and its performance in receiving the new ISDB-S3 signal at the International Broadcast Equipment Exhibition 2017 (Inter BEE 2017) in Japan. Come see the demo and talk with SiTune at booth #3302 at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center from November 15th through the 17th.

Please go to the SiTune website for a Japanese version of the press release.

日本語のプレスリリースに関しましては、SiTuneのウェブサイトを、ご参照願います.

Availability

STN6528 devices are sampling now with full production in Q2 2018.

For additional information on SiTune's STN6528, please visit http://www.situne-ic.com/products.html and/or contact SiTune at sales@situne-ic.com.

About SiTune Corporation

SiTune Corporation is an innovator in radio frequency and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. SiTune products enable voice, video, data and IoT gateways in the home and office. SiTune is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, please visit www.situne-ic.com.