Siva Govindarajan brings Brightway Insurance to Plano, Texas

Brightway, The Siva Family Agency opens March 13

PLANO, TX--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - More Texans are about to experience a better way to shop for insurance as Brightway Insurance announces its third Agency in the Lone Star State will open next week. Siva Govindarajan will open the doors to Brightway, The Siva Family Agency on Monday, March 13, in Plano. Brightway is the nation's seventh largest privately held Personal Lines independent insurance agency.

Govindarajan looks forward to serving his community by helping consumers find the best policies to provide total protection for their financial futures.

"As a Brightway Agency Owner, I'll be able to offer more choice in insurance products because I can shop 30 different insurance companies to find the best policies at the best price for my customers," said Govindarajan. "Also, Brightway provides me with phenomenal support and resources so I can focus on each customer's unique needs."

Prior to joining Brightway, Govindarajan traveled the world as a Marine Mechanical Engineer for more than a decade with Bernhard Schulte Ship Management. Born in India, he moved to the United Kingdom at age 20 and went on to study and graduate from City of Glasgow College of Nautical Studies and Marine Mechanical Engineering in Glasgow, Scotland. He speaks English, Tamil and Hindi. He and wife, Chitra, have been married seven years and have two children. The Govindarajans support and volunteer with organizations in the Plano/Dallas community including MTS and a regional language school. He enjoys playing tennis, biking, spending time with friends and family and rooting on the Dallas Cowboys. He is enthusiastic about bringing more choice and expert counsel to his community as a Brightway Agency Owner.

"We're ecstatic to partner with Siva Govindarajan, allowing us to expand our reach to consumers in Plano, Texas," said Brightway President, Talman Howard. "We have a team of more than 220 insurance professionals who provide Agency Owners, such as Siva, with A to Z support, so their focus is on what it should be -- finding the right policies for each and every customer."

Brightway, The Siva Family Agency is located at 6832 Coit Road, Suite 270A in Plano (behind Wendy's near the intersection of Legacy Drive). The agency offers customized Home, Condo, Renters, Auto, Flood, RV, Motorcycle, Boat, ATV and Umbrella insurance policies from 30 insurance carriers including Mercury, National General, Progressive and Texas Mutual.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent agencies throughout the country. With more than $445 million in annualized written premium, the company is the nation's seventh largest privately held Personal Lines independent insurance agency. Brightway provides its Agency Owners with access to more insurance companies than any other agency, along with a comprehensive system of support that frees them up to focus on customizing policies that meet their customers' needs.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 700 people in 12 states serving customers in all 50 states. Forbes has recognized the company as America's No. 1 Franchise to Buy. Additionally, the company was named a top franchise three years in a row by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the fastest-growing private companies in America nine consecutive years by Inc. 5000.

For more information about Brightway, The Siva Family Agency, visit BrightwaySiva.com or call 469-814-8199. Learn more about franchise opportunities with Brightway at BrightwayDifference.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/8/11G132482/Images/Siva-0d191b226ff09f9094f72b7ef94721e5.JPG