Six candidates for the Innovation Award "Bio-based Material of the Year 2017" nominated!

HURTH,GERMANY--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - For the tenth year in a row, the Innovation Award "Bio-based Material of the Year" will be awarded to the young, innovative bio-based material industry, finding suitable applications and markets for bio-based products. The competition focuses on new developments in these areas, which have had (or will have) a market launch in 2016 or 2017. The winners will be elected by the participants of the International Conference on Bio-based Materials, 10-11 May 2017 in Cologne, Germany. The Award is sponsored by InfraServ GmbH Knapsack. www.bio-based-conference.com

The "Top 6" candidates are:

BIO-LUTIONS (DE): BIO-LUTIONS fibres (up-cycled agricultural residuals)

Converted into self-binding natural fibres, this innovation lets the contaminating and energy-intense process of cellulose extraction to be a thing of the past. The final products can either decompose under normal conditions, be used for biogas production and can be recycled or burned with a nearly CO 2 neutral carbon footprint.

Cooper Tire (US): Guayule natural rubber for tire application (guayule polymer - polyisoprene)

Cooper shows the first ever concept tire where all of the natural and synthetic rubber has been replaced with guayule.

Hexpol (BE/SE): Dryflex® Green (bio-based thermoplastic elastomer)

Hexpol's new family of TPE is highly customisable, opening up previously unreachable solutions to the bio-based thermoplastic market by covering a wider range of hardnesses, including softer grades, while incorporating high levels of renewable content to over 90%.

Paptic® (FI): PAPTIC® - the next generation of paper (novel renewable, recyclable and reusable material)

Paptic® is replacing oil based plastics with bio-based, recyclable and reusable PAPTIC® material, which uses a novel wood fibre for a bioplastic composite paper combining the benefits of paper, plastics and textiles.

Patagonia (US): Yulex R3 wetsuit (85% natural rubber/15% synthetic rubber by polymer content, recycled polyester content in linings)

Patagonia launched the world's first neoprene-free wetsuit, reducing their CO 2 emitted in the polymer manufacturing by up to ~80% compared to conventional neoprene.

Phytowelt GreenTechnologies (DE): Chiral raspberry fragrance (®-alpha-Ionone)

Phytowelt's raspberry fragrance is chiral pure, smells intensive and is, because of the biotechnological production, a natural flavour component. This raspberry fragrance is the first natural in the market which can be produced in high quantity as well as quality.

