Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation recipient of CCAB award celebrating Aboriginal Economic Development in Canada

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - The Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) and Sodexo Canada are pleased to announce Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation as the recipient of the CCAB 2017 Aboriginal Development Corporation (AEDC) of the Year Award.

Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) manages the economic interests of the people of Six Nations of the Grand River (Six Nations) located between Hamilton, Brantford and Simcoe, Ontario. One of the primary drivers behind the creation of the Corporation was recognizing the need to separate business from politics.

"By developing a unique form of corporate governance, we have been able to foster economic growth and development, while addressing our community's needs and priorities," said Matt Jamieson, President/CEO. "We are extremely honoured to receive such a significant award for the progress we, as a community, have made towards achieving self-sufficiency for the people of Six Nations."

SNGRDC has transcended the unique political environment of Six Nations, by ensuring transparency and accountability through the creation of a unique governance structure that positioned them to be a viable First Nations business partner, specifically with renewable energy projects. SNGRDC currently participates in over 900 MW of clean energy through its direct (Equity Ownership) or indirect (Community Benefit Agreements) involving 17 renewable energy projects.

The corporation supports the growth of Six Nations through annual community investments by the Economic Development Trust with over $3.5 million invested into the Six Nations Community in 2016. Also, SNGRDC has facilitated $1.48 million over 20 years in direct Post-Secondary contributions from renewable energy partners.

SNGRDC Employment Statistics as of January 2017 include 115 employees -- with 53 full-time and 62 part-time/contract employees with over 85% of their workforce proudly Aboriginal.

SNGRDC continues to navigate their political ecosystem, a challenging task that is bringing new diverse, sustainable growth and prosperity to their community and neighbouring communities.

CCAB would like to recognize and thank Sodexo Canada, the founding and exclusive sponsor for the Aboriginal Economic Development Corporation of the Year Award.

"Congratulations to the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) on their being chosen the AEDC recipient for 2017. Their focus on renewable energy, partnerships and the diversification of their business success is a model for not only our communities and leadership across the country but for all Canadians," stated CCAB President and CEO JP Gladu. "Transparency and accountability are just a few of the qualities of business success that make SNGRDC an exemplary recipient for this year's award."

Sodexo is proud to be celebrated as one of the top diversity employers in Canada and a Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) Gold Certified company. Quality of life is central to the performance and growth of individuals and organizations. Working from this perspective, Sodexo has redefined how to best serve its clients' complex needs. It is dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals and organizations wherever they work.

"Congratulations to the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) on receiving the 2017 AEDC award," says Katherine Power, Vice President Corporate Affairs, Sodexo Canada. "Sodexo celebrates the diversity of not only Indigenous communities across the country but their continued growing business success. It is the vital work that corporations such as the SNGRDC champion each day that is building tomorrow's prosperity today."

About the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB):

CCAB is committed to the full participation of Aboriginal people in Canada's economy. A national non-profit, non-partisan association, CCAB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to both mainstream and Aboriginal owned companies that foster economic opportunities for Aboriginal people and businesses across Canada.

About Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation:

Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) manages the Six Nations' economic interests in 17 renewable energy projects and numerous economic development opportunities, on and around the Six Nations territory. SNGRDC's current green energy portfolio is capable of producing over 900 MW of renewable energy through its direct or indirect involvement in 10 solar, six wind and one hydroelectric project(s). SNGRDC is located on the Six Nations Reserve and directly employs over 100 employees through Nation Enterprise or the administration of Economic Interests projects.

About Sodexo:

Sodexo has been delivering on-site services in Canada for over 40 years. Recognized as a strategic partner, Sodexo Canada has consolidated its position by providing a range of Quality of Life services for clients, their employees and visitors in the corporate, education, healthcare and remote site segments. Delivering food and facilities management services for over 200 clients, Sodexo is a market leader in terms of revenue and customers served, and has been recognized as a top employer for the past four consecutive years. Sodexo Canada is proud to have created the Sodexo Foundation, an independent charitable organization that has donated more than 1 million meals to at risk youth in Canada since it was founded in 2000. For more information:

For more information go to: https://www.ccab.com/awards

For more information on Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation, go to: www.sndevcorp.ca

For more information on Sodexo, go to: http://ca.sodexo.com/home.html