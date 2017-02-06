Six new iGR studies provide overviews of the mobile markets of the world's regions

Each market study provides five-year forecasts for multiple mobile industry areas

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Mobile subscribers worldwide increasingly depend on a variety of mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets and even connected cars in some markets, to stay connected. At the same time, these mobile consumers are increasing their usage of mobile data. Although many general similarities exist between the mobile markets of the six regions, each global region also has its own distinct mobile trends.

In order to consolidate all of the mobile data for each global region, iGR, a market research consultancy focused on the wireless and mobile industry, has created six new market studies that define each global region's mobile market. The six market studies cover the six regions of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and North America.

"iGR realized that it would be beneficial to look at each region holistically," said Iain Gillott, president and founder of iGR. "By combining the information from our many global studies, we were able to provide an overall view of each global region's mobile market."

Each study describes a region's mobile market and provides a five-year forecast for the following areas of the market:

Mobile Connections

Smartphone Sales

Tablet Sales

Mobile Data Traffic.

The new iGR studies include:

Asia-Pacific Wireless Statistics Forecast, 2016-2021

Europe Wireless Statistics Forecast, 2016-2021

Japan Wireless Statistics Forecast, 2016-2021

Latin America Wireless Statistics Forecast, 2016-2021

Middle East and Africa Wireless Statistics Forecast, 2016-2021

North America Wireless Statistics Forecast, 2016-2021

The following key questions are addressed in the new research studies:

What is the population of the region and what is its mobile penetration?

How many mobile connections exist and how are they expected to grow between 2016 and 2021?

What is the split of those connections by technology type (GSM, CDMA, UMTS/HSPA, LTE and IMT-2020) and generation (2G, 3G, 4G and 5G)?

What are the anticipated global handset and smartphone sales for 2016 to 2021?

What are the anticipated tablet sales for 2016 to 2021?

What are the mobile data traffic trends of the region's major operators?

What is mobile data usage today and at what rate is mobile data usage expected to grow over the forecast period?

How does mobile data usage differ between quartiles?

The information in these six studies will be valuable for:

Mobile operators

Device OEMs

Mobile infrastructure and equipment OEMs

Content providers and distributors

Financial analysts and investors.

The new reports can be purchased and downloaded directly from iGR's website using the above links or at www.iGR-inc.com. Alternatively, contact Iain Gillott at (512) 263-5682 or at Iain@iGR-inc.com for additional details.

About iGR

iGR is a market strategy consultancy focused on the wireless and mobile communications industry. Founded by Iain Gillott, one of the wireless industry's leading analysts, in late 2000 as iGillottResearch, iGR is now in its seventeenth year of operation. iGR continuously researches emerging and existent technologies, technology industries, and consumer markets. We use our detailed research to offer a range of services to help companies improve their position in the marketplace, clearly define their future direction, and ultimately improve their bottom line.

iGR researches a range of wireless and mobile products and technologies, including: smartphones; tablets; mobile wearable devices; connected cars; mobile applications; bandwidth demand and use; small cell and het-net architectures; mobile EPC and RAN virtualization; DAS; LTE; VoLTE; IMS; IMT-2020; NFC; GSM/GPRS/UMTS/HSPA; CDMA 1x/EV-DO; iDEN; SIP; macro-, pico- and femtocells; mobile backhaul; WiFi and WiFi offload; and SIM and UICC.

A more complete profile of the company can be found at www.igr-inc.com.