Sixteen projects will improve water and sewage systems across Mauricie thanks to the Clean Water and Waste Water fund

SHAWINIGAN, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) - The governments of Canada and Quebec are safeguarding public health and helping protect the province's waterways by investing in projects to ensure that water and wastewater systems in the province are up to date and efficient and meet communities' increasing capacity needs. These investments will also help create jobs and grow the economy.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade and Member of Parliament for Maurice-Champlain (Quebec), on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Julie Boulet, Minister of Tourism, Minister responsible for the Mauricie region and Member for Laviolette, on behalf of Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and Minister Responsible for the Region of Montréal, announced that over $68,8 million for 16 water and wastewater projects in the Mauricie region have been approved for funding under the Clean Water and Waste Water Fund (CWWF). The financial support granted to the 12 municipalities will contribute to maintaining, renewing or developing their infrastructure to ensure the production and distribution of high quality drinking water for residents or the proper disposal and treatment of waste water.

To mark this occasion, representatives met in Shawinigan, in the presence of Mayor Michel Angers, to announce the approval of an important project to extend the municipality's water distribution system to Lac-à-la-Tortue. The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of the funding for this project-amounting close to $21.5 million -and the province of Quebec is providing close to $14.2 million.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $41.4 million in these projects in Mauricie and the Government of Quebec is providing close to $27.4 million for a total joint contribution of over $68.8 million. The municipalities will provide the remainder of the funding.

The approval of these projects was made possible by the signing of a bilateral agreement between Canada and Quebec in July 2016, which made funding available for water projects across the province.

"These vital investments in Mauricie's water infrastructure reflect the Government of Canada's commitment to ensuring access to sustainable and adequate services for Canadians for years to come. We will continue working in close collaboration with our partners to ensure we make smart infrastructure investments that help protect the environment and preserve public health, while paving the way for economic growth and for the creation of good-paying middle class jobs."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade and Member of Parliament for Maurice-Champlain (Quebec), on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

"Thanks to the federal-provincial agreement for the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF), 12 municipalities in the Mauricie region will be able to complete important projects to meet their needs related to drinking water and wastewater treatment infrastructure. The financial support announced today clearly shows how working in partnership is improving the quality of life of our citizens."

Julie Boulet, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Mauricie region and Member for Laviolette, and Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and Minister Responsible for the Region of Montréal.

Thanks to its base financial assistance rate of 83%, the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund is allowing municipalities to invest almost $800 million in infrastructure projects. Over the period of 2016 to 2018, the federal government will provide $363.8 million and the provincial government will provide $300 million for a total joint investment of $664 million.

This Fund is part of Investing in Canada, the Government of Canada's historic plan that provides more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Canada and Quebec support 16 projects to improve water and wastewater systems across the Mauricie region

Investment of more than $68.8 million

Clean Water and Wastewater Fund

Under this new federal funding program, the governments of Canada and Quebec are investing $68,849,394 million in 16 water and wastewater projects to ensure residents of the Mauricie region have access to clean and reliable water sources. Funding for these projects was made possible by the signing of the bilateral agreement on July 5, 2016.

The Government of Canada is contributing $41,475,535 million for the 16 projects, representing 50% of the total eligible costs, and the province is providing $27,373,859 million. The municipalities will provide the remainder of the funding.

