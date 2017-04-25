Siyata Installs Voyager Devices in 200 Taxis

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX VENTURE: SIM) ( OTC PINK : SIMFF) is pleased to announce that it has installed Voyager devices in three Taxi companies in Israel.

The Voyager device will be replacing land mobile radio (LMR) systems previously used in 200 taxis across the three companies with next generation Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) technology.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, commented, "We are thrilled to have completed these installations at three leading taxi companies in Israel as this is a great validation of our ability to replace aging LMR systems with our next generation Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) devices in this vertical market. Voyager allows Taxi drivers not only to communicate with their dispatch similar to the two-way radio systems they were accustomed to, but also to make cellular calls, navigate, have fleet apps and more while using a single device. Siyata will continue to market to companies looking to upgrade their outdated technology with our next generation Push-to-Talk Over Cellular systems."

Siyata's Voyager is the world's first 3G connected-vehicle device that includes fixed installation and hands-free dialing with external antennas for better cellular coverage. Siyata continues to penetrate a variety of market verticals and industries as companies upgrade their outdated software to Siyata's PoC enabled Voyager devices.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world's first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world's first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:



SIYATA MOBILE INC.



Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.