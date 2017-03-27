The Next Generation Fleet Communicator

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX VENTURE: SIM) ( OTC PINK : SIMFF) is pleased to announce the launch of its Uniden® UV350, the first and only 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device.

The UV350 device offers clear cellular voice calls, Push-To-Talk over Cellular ("PoC") connectivity, touch screen Android applications and more. With its extra-large 5.5" wide screen display and physical keys, the device is specifically designed for commercial vehicles ensuring safer communication for professional drivers.

The next generation vehicle communicator will run on Android's 7.0 Nougat operating system with a Quad-Core Qualcomm Chipset and a 1.2 GHz CPU. The device is fitted with an external loud 12Watt speaker, coupled with a directional microphone specifically designed to eliminate background engine and road noise providing crystal clear, consistent voice calls. The device supports major North American cellular bands including Band 14 for FirstNet Applications.

With PoC, the Uniden® UV350 device gives enterprise customers a reliable and quick connection to a single worker or group instantly with the push of a button.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, stated, "We are very excited to launch the world's first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device. With over 12 million commercial vehicles in North America, the fleet communications market represents a very large opportunity for Siyata. We have built what we believe is the next generation of fleet communications capable of delivering crystal clear cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, endless fleet oriented data applications, extended cellular coverage and more while ensuring safer communications for professional drivers."

Siyata Mobile will participate as an exhibitor at the 2017 International Wireless Communication Expo (IWCE), the premier annual event for communications technology professionals, in booth #2605. The event will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center March 27-31, 2017 and will see Siyata present their newly announced Uniden® UV350 device.

For more information on the Uniden® UV350 device and where to purchase it, please visit http://www.siyatamobile.com/www.unidencellular.com.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of innovative cellular communication systems under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Siyata's "Connected-Vehicle" devices and accessories are specifically designed for professional fleets including trucks, vans, buses, emergency service vehicles, government cars and more. Siyata aims to provide greater mobile connectivity for professional drivers and to facilitate replacement of the aging in-vehicle, multi-device status quo with a single device that incorporates voice, push-to-talk, data, and fleet management solutions.

Siyata also markets and sells Uniden® cellular signal boosters and accessories as well as rugged mobile phones for both the consumer and enterprise markets. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the US, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/23/11G133941/Images/UV350-2b4dcd7fc1fca05089986f551d37a28f.jpg