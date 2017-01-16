Siyata Mobile Receives $1.8MM Order for Its Push-to-Talk Devices

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX VENTURE: SIM) ( OTC PINK : SIMFF) is pleased to announce that is has received a purchase order for its portfolio of Push-to-Talk Over Cellular devices ("PoC") from an undisclosed mobile operator for $1.8MM CAD.

The purchase order is now the largest single order to date for Siyata's PoC devices since integrating with Kodiak Push-to-Talk software. The order contains devices from both the Connected-Vehicle and mobile PoC devices, with the operator purchasing both product categories.

Siyata CEO Marc Seelenfreund commented, "This order continues to show the aggressive intent for mobile operators to replace two-way radio hardware, where they make no monthly revenue, with devices capable of Push-to-Talk solutions like ours. We are disrupting the aging two-way radio hardware market, and we believe this megatrend is in its infancy." Marc continues, "With this order, we anticipate that Q1 revenue will continue to show significant growth and give us very strong momentum going into 2017."

According to the United States Department of Transportation, in 2015 there were over 12 million fleet vehicles in the United States. Siyata aims to be the leading provider of connected vehicle and mobile hardware solutions as these commercial fleets upgrade their communication platforms to be compatible with next generation networks, PoC solutions and other software applications.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of innovative cellular communication systems under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Siyata's "Connected-Vehicle-Devices" are specifically designed for professional fleets including trucks, vans, buses, emergency service vehicles, government cars and more.

Siyata aims to provide greater mobile connectivity for professional drivers and to facilitate replacement of the aging in-vehicle, multi-device status quo with a single device that incorporates voice, push-to-talk, data, and fleet management solutions.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and www.unidencellular.com to learn more.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.