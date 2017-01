Siyata Mobile Receives $200,000 Purchase Order

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX VENTURE: SIM)( OTC PINK : SIMFF) is pleased to announce that it has received a $200,000 purchase order from a cellular operator upgrading existing communications systems in their clients commercial fleets and vehicles.

"This repeat order comes from a longstanding cellular operator and continues to show the need to replace outdated communication systems in commercial vehicles with our next generation devices," states Siyata CEO Marc Seelenfreund. "We believe we are beginning to see an increased urgency in making hardware upgrades as 2G/CDMA networks close, and a paradigm shift to upgrade two-way radio systems with devices capable of Push-to-Talk Over Cellular like ours."

According to the United States Department of Transportation, in 2015 there were over 12 million fleet vehicles in the United States. Siyata aims to be the leading provider of connected vehicle and mobile hardware solutions as these commercial fleets upgrade their communication platforms to be compatible with next generation networks, PoC solutions and other software applications.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of innovative cellular communication systems under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Siyata's "Connected-Vehicle" devices and accessories are specifically designed for professional fleets including trucks, vans, buses, emergency service vehicles, government cars and more. Siyata aims to provide greater mobile connectivity for professional drivers and to facilitate replacement of the aging in-vehicle, multi-device status quo with a single device that incorporates voice, push-to-talk, data, and fleet management solutions.

Siyata also markets and sells Uniden® cellular signal boosters and accessories as well as rugged mobile phones for both the consumer and enterprise markets. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the US, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and www.unidencellular.com to learn more.

