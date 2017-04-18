Siyata Mobile Receives Purchase Orders From an Authorized Rogers Dealer for Its Uniden Cellular Boosters

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX VENTURE: SIM) ( OTC PINK : SIMFF) is pleased to announce that it has received multiple Purchase Orders from McNain Communications Inc. ("McNain"), an authorized Rogers dealer, for its Uniden® Cellular boosters.

McNain Communications has been meeting people's communication needs for over 20 years with multiple stores throughout Mid-Western Ontario. An authorized Rogers Dealer, McNain markets and sells Rogers Wireless, Home Phone, Internet and TV, along with offering the latest Rogers Business Solutions.

Jamie McNain, President of McNain Communications commented, "We recently started working with Siyata Mobile, and we are excited to offer their innovative cellular product line through McNain Communications."

In North America, 80% of cellular calls are made indoors, the area with the lowest probability of cellular coverage, leaving ~75M homes and commercial buildings experiencing dropped calls and slow download speeds. Siyata, through its Uniden® portfolio of cellular boosters, is targeting a very large-scale market of users that experience weak cell phone coverage in buildings, in remote locations where coverage is spotty, or while on the go.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata stated, "We are very pleased to have McNain Communications as our first Rogers dealer, and look forward to building a strong partnership with Jamie and his team at McNain."

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world's first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world's first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

