Sjogren Industries introduces new Static Dancer Roll for wire and cable manufacturers

Company files patent for innovative solution for wire drawing machine that reduces downtime while preventing wire surface damage

WORCESTER, MA--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Sjogren Industries has announced the launch of its latest customized solution for the wire and cable industry, the Static Dancer Roll (SDR).

Founded in 1927 by Oscar Sjogren, the company has long been an innovator in the design and manufacturing of wire straighteners, straightener rolls, and wire tooling equipment. The company is celebrating its 90th Anniversary as a leading solutions provider for the industry.

The Static Dancer Roll (patent pending) replaces the conventional dancer roller or tuner roller on wire drawing machines. With the conventional roller, the combination of high heat, draw lube contamination, and general wear causes wire surface scratching, ball bearing seizure, and constant maintenance.

In short, the conventional dancer roller means extended periods of downtime on the factory floor.

With SDR, Sjogren has provided a customizable solution that extends machine life and increases productivity. Maintenance costs are also reduced and wire quality is improved.

Initial trial data indicates that SDR shows little to no wear after two and a half years of operation. If wear becomes apparent, a simple rod adjustment (less than one minute) can provide a new surface with no downtime for the line.

SDR is one of several new products that Sjogren Industries will deliver in 2017 as the company continues to introduce enhancements in wire straightening assemblies and components that deliver major efficiencies and increased productivity for its customers.

With its manufacturing facility based in Worcester, MA and distributors located in Europe, South Africa, Asia, and Mexico, Sjogren is able to deliver high quality machinery, tooling and accessories to a worldwide customer base.

For more information on Sjogren's innovative product line and to see specs on the company's innovative SDR solution, contact Keith D'Amato at kdamato@sjogren.com.

ABOUT SJOGREN INDUSTRIES

A manufacturing innovator since 1927, Sjogren Industries provides the highest quality machinery, tooling, and accessories for the wire and cable industry. Sjogren belief that "simple ideas make better solutions" has been at the core of its innovative product designs since its inception. Sjogren continues to introduce enhancements in wire straightening assemblies and components that deliver major efficiencies and increased productivity for its customers.