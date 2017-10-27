SKECHERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Skechers U.S.A., Inc. - (SKX)

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - October 27, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 22, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Skechers U.S.A., Inc. ( NYSE : SKX), if they purchased the Company's shares between April 23, 2015 and October 22, 2015, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Skechers and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 22, 2015, the Company released its Q3 2015 results, which revealed net sales far below analysts' consensus estimates based on $20 million in net sales being moved from Q3 to Q2 2015 because of early customer deliveries as well as a weaker retail environment than expected.

On this news, the price of Skechers shares plummeted $14.55 per share, or 31.50 percent, to close on October 23, 2015 at $31.64 per share.

