Skeena Appoints New Director

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Skeena Resources Limited (TSX VENTURE: SKE) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Donald R. Siemens to the Board of Directors of the Company as an independent director.

"Mr. Siemens is a valuable addition to the Skeena Board of Directors as he will serve as Chairman of the Audit and Corporate Governance Committees. I look forward to working closely with Don as we shift Skeena's focus toward aggressively advancing the Snip high-grade gold project," commented Walter Coles Jr., Skeena's President & CEO.

Mr. Siemens is an independent financial advisor specializing in corporate finance, cross-border transactions and mergers and acquisitions with over 30 years of experience as a Chartered Accountant. Previously, he was Partner-in-Charge of Thorne Ernst & Whinney's (now KPMG) Vancouver office Financial Advisory Services Group. Mr. Siemens currently serves as Director and Audit Committee Chair for Arizona Mining Inc., Atlantic Gold Corporation, Eros Resources Corp., Epicore BioNetworks Inc. and Hansa Resources Limited.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective base and precious metal properties in the Golden Triangle region of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company's primary activities are the evaluation and development of the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold project as well as exploration on the past-producing Snip gold mine, acquired from Barrick Gold, and the past-producing Porter Idaho silver mine. Skeena's management includes a highly experienced team of mine-finders, including Ron Netolitzky, Chairman of the Board.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited,

Walt Coles Jr.

President & CEO

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, including, among other things, information with respect to this presentation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.