Skiing and Snowboarding becomes a BC Family Day tradition

On Monday, February 13, BC residents can ski and ride for half price at participating ski areas in celebration of BC Family Day. This offer is a partnership between 27 BC ski areas and the Canada West Ski Areas Association (CWSAA) to make family snow sports more accessible to all British Columbians.

Participating ski areas will offer BC residents a variety of deals, including up to 50% off lift tickets on Family Day. This is the fifth year BC ski resorts have offered this special promotion for BC Family Day. BC residents account for 56% of skier visits in BC. Over the past several years, BC Family Day has been a significant economic driver for the BC ski and tourism industries. British Columbia has one of the highest provincial participation rates of active skiers; overall in Canada, there are 2.1 million active skiers (6% of the population). Destination British Columbia supports the ski resorts and Family Day through promotion of these resident-only deals and itineraries on social media channels, via email marketing campaigns, and on the corporation's consumer-facing blog.

For more information on participating BC ski areas and additional ski offers, visit http://www.winterwithin.ca/winter-activities/family-day/.

Participating Areas:

Apex Mountain Resort

Big White Ski Resort

Ski Callaghan

Cypress Mountain Resort (child tickets only)

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort

Fernie Alpine Resort

Grouse Mountain

Hemlock Resort

Hudson Bay Mountain

Kimberley Alpine Resort

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

Lost Lake Cross Country

Manning Park Resort

Mount Washington

Mt. Timothy Ski Area

My Mountain Co-Op/Shames Mountain

Panorama Mountain Resort

Phoenix Mountain (lift tickets are free)

RED Mountain Resort

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Salmo Ski Hill (by donation)

Sun Peaks Resort

Sea to Sky Gondola

Troll Resort

Whistler Blackcomb

Whistler Sports Legacies

Whitewater Ski Resort

Quotes:

Marsha Walden, CEO, Destination BC

"BC is such a wonderful winter playground. The long weekend gives us a little extra time to be a little more adventurous. This weekend is also super popular with skiers because they can get one of the best family deals of the year on lift tickets. And, lift lines are usually shorter because BC's Family Day doesn't overlap the long weekends of neighbouring states and provinces. Tourism businesses across the province say the pre-bookings for Family Day are excellent and they look forward to having an opportunity to create some special memories for many families."

Shirley Bond, Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training and Minister Responsible for Labour

"The Family Day holiday helps drive our tourism industry, which in turn supports nearly 19,000 businesses and over 127,000 employees in our communities. But most importantly, Family Day is a great opportunity for the whole family to spend time together and maybe enjoy some one-of-a-kind winter experiences in British Columbia."

Christopher Nicolson, President and CEO of Canada West Ski Areas Association (CWSAA)

"Since the first BC Family Day in 2013, ski areas across the province have offered special promotions to BC residents, which have encouraged many residents to engage in healthy outdoor activity, such as skiing and snowboarding, for the first time. In British Columbia, the ski industry alone employed 12,000 people in 2015/16 and generated 5.9 million skier visits. This generates tax revenues to support government initiatives and helps balance BC's successful summer tourism season. This year's results from BC's ski areas are currently being consolidated, however it is expected that the direct impact of BC Family Day on provincial ski areas will represent $7 to $10 million in incremental visitor spending thanks to the Provincial Government and their strategic timing of this holiday."

Nicole Briggs, Marketing and Events Manager for RED Mountain Resort

"Our BC Family Day attendance has increased year after year since the statutory holiday inception back in 2013. We happily participate knowing we're supporting and contributing to the introduction and growth of snow sports in the Kootenays and British Columbia. We're hosting a number of fun events during the weekend for the entire family to participate in."

Background:

On May 28, 2012 Premier Christy Clark announced that BC Family Day would take place on the second Monday in February. This holiday has provided significant benefits to the BC's tourism industry, by avoiding an overlap with holidays in other Canadian provinces and the USA, when major BC resorts were already operating near capacity. In addition, BC residents are able to experience more enjoyable BC Family Day excursions, with reduced crowds and accommodation availability.

About Destination BC:

Destination BC is an industry-led Crown corporation that works collaboratively with tourism stakeholders across the province to coordinate marketing at the international, provincial, regional and local levels. For more information about Destination BC's programs and services, please visit: http://www.DestinationBC.ca/

Family Day ski images can be found here: http://destbc.co/0lbFko