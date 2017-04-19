Skilljar Launches GoTo Integration to Support Instructor-Led Training Experiences

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Skilljar, a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) platform for enterprises and their customers, announced today that it has integrated with the complete GoTo family of products by LogMeIn. This new integration enables training organizations to automatically offer live, virtual and blended learning models using best in class tools, while maintaining a cohesive training experience for learners and instructors.

The integration enables learners to easily register for and join GoTo events, add them to their calendars, and launch them once the event is live -- all from one central location within their Skilljar training portal. This will make it easier than ever to track the impact of live training, with registration and attendance data automatically syncing back to Skilljar.

Skiljar's GoTo integration simplifies how live training events are configured, and saves training managers a significant amount of time. Most importantly, it supports a seamless training experience for learners and facilitates a modern way to bridge the different vendors that Skilljar customers use in their training programs.

"We're excited to be able to support our customers who rely on GoTo software to deliver instructor-led training," says Sandi Lin, co-founder and CEO of Skilljar. "We firmly believe in a holistic application ecosystem, and this integration further enhances the experience for students and instructors alike."

