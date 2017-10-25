Skilljar Named to Training Industry's "2017 Learning Portal Companies Watch List"

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - Skilljar, a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) platform for enterprises and their customers, announced today that Training Industry has included them on the eighth annual Learning Portal Companies Watch List.

Training Industry is committed to continuously monitoring the training marketplace for the best providers and services. The 2017 Learning Portal Companies Watch List is intended to help buyers of training services evaluate learning portal providers, representing emerging or unique strengths or capabilities.

"We're honored to be named to Training Industry's 2017 Learning Portal Companies Watch List," said Sandi Lin, co-founder and CEO of Skilljar. "Skilljar is a fast-growing company, with a truly innovative product. It's great to be recognized for our emphasis on data-driven customer training and certification."

About Skilljar

Skilljar is a cloud-based Learning Management System (LMS) for companies to educate their customers and partners. The online training platform accelerates customer onboarding and engagement by enabling multimedia course creation, an intuitive and mobile-responsive learning environment, and automated CRM data integrations. Founded in 2013, the company is located in Seattle, WA and backed by Trilogy Equity Partners. For more information visit www.skilljar.com