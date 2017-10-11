Skilljar Releases 2017 Customer Training Benchmarks Study

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - Skilljar, a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) platform for enterprises and their customers, announced today the launch of its 2017 Customer Training Benchmarks Study. The report is now live, and can be accessed here.

Skilljar's Customer Training Benchmarks Study provides an in-depth analysis of how customer training teams are currently educating their users. Using data collected over multiple years of delivering best-in-class customer training experiences, the study serves to help training professionals understand the state of their training program and develop best practices around content creation.

Of note, all-time course completion rates have risen from 43% to 48% in the past year alone. This is an important finding and benefit of using Skilljar's platform, since customer education is usually a voluntary activity, and other forms of voluntary training (e.g. MOOCs) have seen much lower completion rates of around 5%.

Other key takeaways include:

SCORM files, the common eLearning standard, have a negative impact on course completion rates.

Shorter courses lead to higher completion rates. In keeping with micro-learning trends, nearly 60% of customer education courses are completed within 45 minutes or less.

"Skilljar is proud to announce the release of our first annual Customer Training Benchmarks Study," says Sandi Lin, co-founder and CEO of Skilljar. "The purpose of this report is to help training teams better understand the baseline metrics for success. We hope our findings enable Skilljar's customers and other training professionals to create more effective programs in this upcoming year."

About Skilljar

Skilljar is a cloud-based Learning Management System (LMS) for companies to educate their customers and partners. The online training platform accelerates customer onboarding and engagement by enabling multimedia course creation, an intuitive and mobile-responsive learning environment, and automated CRM data integrations. Founded in 2013, the company is located in Seattle, WA and backed by Trilogy Equity Partners. For more information visit www.skilljar.com