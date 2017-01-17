Skilljar Wins Brandon Hall Award - Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - Skilljar, a cloud-based Learning Management System (LMS) for enterprises and their customers, was awarded a Brandon Hall Group Silver award for Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training.

"We are proud to be recognized as the technology leader in customer training, for the second consecutive year," said Sandi Lin, co-founder and CEO of Skilljar. "The Brandon Hall Excellence awards are a high honor in the LMS industry, and we look forward to continuing to grow and improve our company and our product."

"We congratulate our Technology Award leaders, and also thank them for leading the way in designing and utilizing technologies that empower organizations to enhance -- and in some cases transform -- their organizations," says Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program. "Our research shows that Human Capital Management technology is a primary driver of innovation, and our award-winning organizations serve as models for success."

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measureable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?





To view more winners, go to: http://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php

About Skilljar

Skilljar is a cloud-based Learning Management System (LMS) for companies to educate their customers and partners. The online training platform accelerates customer onboarding and engagement by enabling multimedia course creation, an intuitive and mobile-responsive learning environment, and comprehensive data integrations. Founded in 2013, the company is located in Seattle, WA and backed by Trilogy Equity Partners. For more information, visit www.skilljar.com

About Brandon Hall Group

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organizations in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.