Dr. Derek Jones now offers Vollure™ XC, a new filler from Allergan for smoothing out facial wrinkles. The injectable was approved by the FDA in March and is available at his Los Angeles-area practice

BEVERLY HILLS, CA--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - When seeking cosmetic help from a dermatologist, Los Angeles-area patients are no strangers to Dr. Derek Jones and the team at Skin Care & Laser Physicians of Beverly Hills. Dr. Jones has a long history with Juvederm® maker Allergan, working on investigations through the years that have ultimately landed FDA approvals for new products. For a new injectable available at his practice (and around the country) in April, Vollure™ XC, he will be joining Investigator Joely Kaufman, MD, for the initial training of physicians across the United States in its proper use.

This hyaluronic acid-based dermal filler is intended for filling in moderate to severe wrinkles on the face, such as nasolabial folds that appear on either side of the mouth. Dermatologists' practices have historically offered Juvederm® XC for this particular cosmetic need, but while that product is effective, the new Vollure™ XC is considered to be the "next generation," with results that can last up to 18 months. The effects of Juvederm® XC are proven to last a year.

Like Voluma® XC and Volbella® XC, Vollure™ XC is a moldable gel, formulated with a proprietary process manufacturer Allergan calls VYCROSS®, which -- to get technical -- links hyaluronic acid molecules of both high and low weights. The result is a gel that is both firm and soft. The dual properties make it ideal for adding long-lasting volume where needed in the skin, while still allowing for motion and flexibility as facial tissues are pushed and pulled into facial expressions.

While Vollure™ XC is officially new to dermatologists in the United States, dermatologists have been using it for years in Europe, where it was first approved in 2013 under the name Volift®.

Side effects seen in the trials typically resolved in about a week and were common to injectables of all kinds: swelling, itching, redness, and similar reactions.

While dermatologist Dr. Jones' did not participate in the investigative trials for Vollure™, his work on previous trials includes serving as lead investigator in the study that led to the FDA approval of its Allergan-manufactured sibling Voluma®, a dermal filler for providing mid-face volume that can last for two years.

Skin Care & Laser Physicians is a dermatologist-led, physician-only practice staffed by Dr. Jones, Dr. Jeanette Black, and Dr. Naissan Wesley. Every consultation, treatment, and follow-up at the practice is at the hands of one of the three trained and certified doctors. For more information, visit www.skincareandlaser.com, call 310-246-0495, or visit the office at 9201 W. Sunset Blvd., Suite 602, Los Angeles, CA, 90069.