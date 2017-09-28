Skinvisible and Canopy Growth Enter License Agreement

SMITH FALLS, ON and LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) and Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Skinvisible") ( OTCQB : SKVI), a research and development company with a patented drug delivery system, today announce they have signed a definitive license agreement for Skinvisible's patented topical formulations. Per the agreement, Canopy Growth is exclusively licensed to distribute Skinvisible's topical products in Canada, and shall have a first right of refusal for all other countries, excluding China and the United States.

The agreement covers two distinct product lines made with Skinvisible's Invisicare® technology. Skinvisible will first develop unique topical hemp-based products that will be launched by Canopy Hemp Corporation in Canada and the United States. The agreement also includes potential cannabis-based topical products using the Invisicare® technology when and if federal regulations permit CBD or THC infused topical products for sale in Canada.

"This agreement will have an immediate impact on our hemp product lines as this proven technology can be applied to a hemp oil product in today's regulatory environment," said Mark Zekulin, President, Canopy Growth. "Moving forward, cannabis product diversity will be increasingly important and this agreement prepares us for future product opportunities on that side of our business if and when the regulatory environment evolves."

"This agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation is a significant milestone for Skinvisible," said Skinvisible President Terry Howlett. "Canopy Growth is the leader and innovator in the cannabis space with over half a million square feet of GMP-certified cannabis cultivation, a robust hemp operation, multiple commercialized brands in Canada, and rapid international expansion and partnerships underway including Germany, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Denmark and Spain. Canopy Growth is the perfect partner to take Skinvisible's topical products globally, always in keeping with its reputation for only pursuing federally legal opportunities."

The demand for topically delivered cannabis is increasing, driven by consumer awareness of its medical benefits and favorable legislative changes worldwide. Invisicare, a technology with 14 international patents, is able to improve upon the delivery of ingredients (i.e. CBD or THC), delivering up to 5 times more than brand leaders.

Canopy Hemp is working hard to bring the benefits of hemp to consumers in meaningful ways. This agreement demonstrates the value in bridging our existing hemp assets with on trend products.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth is a world leading diversified cannabis company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and capsule forms. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Canopy Growth operates numerous state of the art production facilities with over half a million square feet of GMP certified indoor and greenhouse production capacity, all to an unparalleled level of quality assurance procedures and testing. Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names in Canada and abroad, with interests and operations spanning four continents. The Company is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, providing consistent access to high quality cannabis products, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis. For more information, visit www.canopygrowth.com

About Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals is a research and development company that licenses its proprietary formulations made with Invisicare®, its patented polymer delivery system that offers life-cycle management and unique enhancements for topically delivered products. Invisicare holds active ingredients on the skin for extended periods of time, allowing for the controlled release of actives. For more information, visit www.skinvisible.com or www.invisicare.com

