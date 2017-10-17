Skinvisible, Inc. (SKVI) Engages NetworkNewsWire for Corporate Communications Solutions

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Skinvisible, Inc. ("Skinvisible") ( OTCQB : SKVI), a research and development company whose patented Invisicare® delivery technology can be used to revitalize or create new medical or skincare products, including those offered within the medicinal and recreational cannabis market, announces that it has engaged the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").

"Our development process in dermatology, pharmaceutical and cannabis-derived products adhere to stringent pharmaceutical standards. We hold our shareholder communication to this same caliber of quality, and look forward to working with NetworkNewsWire to maintain clear, consistent messaging to the investment community," says Terry Howlett, president, founder and CEO of Skinvisible.

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW's strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with Skinvisible, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the Company.

"Skinvisible is in a unique position as a licensor of its patented Invisicare® delivery technology and other formulations, and innovator in the rapidly expanding market for medicinal and recreational cannabis products," states Sherri Franklin, director of Content Marketing for NNW. "We look forward to assisting the company with a corporate communications campaign that effectively keeps shareholders and the investment community up to date on its patented products, formulations and company operations."

About Skinvisible, Inc.

Skinvisible Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical research and development company with 14 patents worldwide and over 40 products developed with its proprietary Invisicare® polymer delivery technology. Invisicare is a high performance topical and transdermal delivery system which enhances the delivery of drugs and other ingredients to and through the skin and can be used to revitalize or create new medical or skincare products, including those in the cannabis market.

For more information, visit www.Skinvisible.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.