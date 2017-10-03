Skorpios Technologies Announces Acquisition of Novati Technologies LLC

Enhances Skorpios' Heterogeneous Integration Process and Manufacturing Capability, Enabling Rapid Productization of its Solutions

ALBUQUERQUE, NM--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) - Skorpios Technologies, Inc., a System on Chip (SoC) company, today announced that it has acquired Novati Technologies LLC, a semiconductor integration company and fab located in Austin, TX. The acquisition closed on Oct. 2, 2017 for an undisclosed amount. The combined corporation will be called Skorpios Technologies.

This acquisition gives Skorpios the ability to better meet growing customer demand via:

Vertical Integration of its proprietary heterogeneous integration process - increasing volume throughput and allowing control of its critical supply chain;

Decreased fab cycle times - by providing access to focused production lines in the foundry;

Faster time to market - expediting development of new products, resulting in faster time to market and revenue realization.

"This transaction marks an exciting time in Skorpios' history," said Stephen Krasulick, chairman, founder and CEO of Skorpios. "The ability to develop and commercialize products based on our proprietary heterogeneous integration process in our own foundry is the next logical step in the evolution of our company. With this acquisition, Skorpios will be well positioned to deliver highly differentiated products with shorter development cycles. We believe there are tremendous synergies between Skorpios' heterogeneous integration platform and the technologies currently being developed and offered at Novati."

Novati's Austin, TX facility is known for its innovative work in 2.5D/3D integration, photonics, MEMS sensors, micro fluidics for medical, and more. Prior to the acquisition, Skorpios had developed its heterogeneous integration process in collaboration with Novati, and was building its ICs in Novati's foundry. After the acquisition, Skorpios will immediately ramp up production, starting with its 100Gb QSFP CWDM4 product.

"Novati's highly customized fab solutions are uniquely positioned to support the revolutionary Skorpios products. I am thrilled to deliver products and services that leverage the strengths of the combined organization," said John Hamma, senior vice president, Services Business Unit of Skorpios.

"I look forward to welcoming Novati to the Skorpios family, and working closely with our new team members to deliver innovative products that delight our customers," said Stephen Krasulick.

About Skorpios Technologies

Skorpios is a semiconductor company delivering highly integrated products based upon its proprietary, wafer-scale, heterogeneous integration process. This novel process leverages the existing silicon manufacturing ecosystem to enable high bandwidth interconnectivity at mature CMOS manufacturing costs. Skorpios' unique platform can be used to address a wide range of applications: high speed video, data and voice communications for networking, cloud computing, consumer, medical, and more. For more information, visit www.skorpiosinc.com.