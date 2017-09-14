Sky New Zealand Advances Multiscreen TV Experiences With Cisco Infinite Video Platform

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - IBC - Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO)

Sky New Zealand, a leader in the New Zealand payTV market, is transforming its Pay TV operations with the Cisco® Infinite Video Platform. Taking its entertainment service to new levels, Sky will introduce multiscreen TV experiences that will reach its New Zealand subscribers via their phones, tablets and Internet connected set-top boxes/receivers.

On the horizon is the introduction of a Hybrid PVR solution with Kaon Hybrid DVR set-top boxes and Video-on-Demand over IP, extending to iOS and Android personal consumer devices. This will be the beginning of a multi-phase technology transformation project that enables Sky to utilize cloud technologies for the network operations and video delivery side, as well as the consumer side with new services like multiscreen Cloud DVR.

"The New Zealand Pay TV market is witnessing a lot of different players introducing multiscreen and OTT services, while a large population is still watching TV via satellite dishes," said Julian Wheeler, chief products & technology officer, Sky New Zealand. "With our existing leadership position, Sky is uniquely positioned to bring these two segments together and offer a seamless experience that brings the best of the broadcast & IP world, and takes the TV experience to a whole new level. Cisco's cloud-based SaaS delivery model combining broadcast and IP offered us the speed we needed to get new services to market."

"While the bulk of the premium video today is over broadcast networks, the world is rapidly moving toward a new normal, where the future of video will be the IP network," said Conrad Clemson, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider Platforms and Applications, Cisco. "With the Infinite Video Platform, our vision is to make IP video match and exceed broadcast quality and reliability. Sky joins a growing global community of customers who are moving along with this vision."

Cisco is building the simplified, automated, and virtualized network platform of the future based on industry-leading software, systems, silicon, and services. This enables service providers and media and web companies worldwide to reduce costs, speed time to market, help secure their networks, and sustain profitable growth.

About Sky New Zealand

Sky Network Television Limited (branded as SKY) is the largest satellite Pay TV provider in New Zealand. The industry leading service is capable of reaching TV Viewers across New Zealand from Cape Reinga to the Bluff. Learn more at www.sky.co.nz

About Cisco

Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

