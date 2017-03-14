Sky Teams with Cisco to Launch OnPrime TV

New OTT Streaming Service Offers South Asian, Arabic and Russian Entertainment Channels Live to Viewers in the UK, Italy and Germany Via Apple TV

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Consumers in the UK, Italy and Germany can now access popular foreign language film, television and news channels in one place via OnPrime TV, a new innovative app-based streaming service developed by Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) in collaboration with Sky, and supported by Encompass Digital Media.

Powered by the Cisco Infinite Video Platform, OnPrime TV offers viewers access to high-quality foreign language linear content. The service includes Sky South Asian, Sky Arabic and Sky Russian channel packs, downlinked and encoded by Encompass.

The OnPrime TV app can be downloaded via the app store on Apple TV4, or by searching for OnPrime TV on Apple TV3. All channel packs offer a 30-day free trial, and range in price from £8.99 to £17.99 a month. Cisco plans to expand the service to more devices and additional European countries during 2017.

"Sky has worked closely with Cisco for years, and we're pleased to be partnering with them on this innovative new service," said Emma Lloyd, group director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Sky. "Cisco's technological expertise and Encompass' long-standing history of delivering reliable broadcast solutions, combined with Sky's strong track record on curating content and streaming to millions of customers, has created an exciting new service."

"OnPrime TV fills the gap in the market for high-quality foreign entertainment available to non-native European communities living in Europe," said Rajeev Raman, vice president, Strategy and Product Management, SP Applications and Platforms, Cisco.

OnPrime TV Channel Packs include:

Sky Russian pack: THT, Bestseller, Moolt, Planeta HD, 1+1 International, CTC International, Domashniy, Peretz, TV1000 Russian Kino

-- In UK and Italy, pack also includes Channel One Russia, Carousel, Vremya, Dom Kino, Muzika Pervogo

-- In UK and Italy, pack also includes Channel One Russia, Carousel, Vremya, Dom Kino, Muzika Pervogo Sky Arabic pack: Rotana Aflam, Rotana Cinema, LBC, Rotana Clip, Rotana Mousica, Rotana Classic, Rotana Khalijia

Sky South Asian pack: Sony Entertainment TV Asia, Sony Max, Zee TV, Zee Cinema, Zee Punjabi, B4U

-- In Germany and Italy, pack also includes Star Plus, Star Life Ok, Star Gold

-- Star TV pack available separately in UK with Star Plus, Star Life Ok, Star Gold

Cisco is building the simplified, automated and virtualized network platform of the future based on industry-leading software, systems, silicon and services. This enables service providers, media and web companies worldwide to reduce costs, speed time-to-market, secure their networks and sustain profitable growth.

About Cisco

Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Sky

Sky is Europe's leading entertainment company, serving 22 million customers across five countries: UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy. We offer the best and broadest range of content, deliver market-leading customer service and use innovative new technology to give customers a better TV experience, whenever and wherever they choose.

Sky has annual revenues of £12 billion and is Europe's leading investor in television content with a combined programming budget of £5.2 billion. The group employs 30,000 people and is listed on the London Stock Exchange (SKY).

About Encompass Digital Media

Encompass, a global technology services company focused on supporting TV networks, broadcasters, digital leaders with the delivery of linear/nonlinear video content across television and digital platforms. Services include: global transmission and connectivity, channel playout, OTT/TVE streaming and VOD, live events and disaster recovery. For more information, visit www.encompass.tv, and follow us on social media -- LinkedIn and Twitter.

