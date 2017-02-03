SKY Valuation Launches with Valuation, Forensic Accounting, and Litigation Support Services

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - Parent company MRZ (MiddletonRaines+Zapata, LLP) is excited to announce the launch of SKY Valuation, a practice offering valuation, forensic accounting, and litigation support services. SKY Valuation is headquartered in MRZ's Spring office and serves individuals and businesses throughout the state of Texas. The practice is led by Accredited Senior Appraiser, Certified Fraud Examiner, and experienced expert witness Jaclyn Burket and offers a full range of services, from business valuation and fraud services to expert testimony and tracing and characterization.

The SKY Valuation team brings broad experience to the table, across a number of industries key to the state of Texas, including healthcare, energy, construction, manufacturing, and others. SKY professionals take a hands-on approach to ensure that clients have carefully-vetted, accurate information when they need it.

Leading the group is Jaclyn Burket, who regularly serves as an expert witness, attending trials, mediations, arbitrations, and hearings to provide expert testimony/advice. Known for her responsiveness and involvement in every step of the process, Jaclyn is a knowledgeable expert and compelling witness.

Of the decision to develop a focused valuation entity supported by CPA advisors, Director Jaclyn Burket says, "All of the members of the forensics, valuation and litigation team are excited about the opportunities that the launch of our new brand will bring."

MRZ Managing Partner Wesley Middleton added, "After much strategy and planning, we believe the level of service that Jaclyn and her team brings to this area deserves a brand that stands out from the rest of the MRZ family. We are excited to see where Jaclyn leads this team and practice."

About MRZ Financial

The SKY Valuation team supports clients with a full range of valuation and forensic accounting services, rolling up their sleeves and diving into the details. Their responsive, hands-on approach ensures clients receive carefully-vetted, accurate information when they need it, whether that be for sale, in divorce settlement, or for operational or succession planning purposes. Supported by a group of CPAs and advisors, the SKY team taps into decades of experience and wide industry expertise to provide the best possible solutions to clients. To learn more about SKY Valuation, or for more information on their services, visit www.skyvaluation.com.

